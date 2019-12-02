Amazon’s Cyber Monday deals on Echo, Fire TV, and more

It’s Cyber Monday and Amazon has dropped prices on a number of its products, discounting devices from its Kindle, Fire, and Echo lines. Here’s a quick breakdown of what’s available for Amazon. There are some great bargains to be had, including Fire TV options for half their normal price!
Tablets
- Amazon Fire 7 Tablet: $30 ($20 OFF)
- Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet: $60 ($40 OFF)
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet: $50 ($30 OFF)
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Kid Edition Tablet: $80 ($50 OFF)
- Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet: $100 ($50 OFF)
eReaders
- Kindle (2019): $60 ($30 OFF)
- Kindle Paperwhite: $85 ($45 OFF w/ $5 ebook credit)
Smart Home
- Amazon Echo Show 5: $50 ($40 OFF)
- Amazon Echo Dot w/ Clock: $35 ($25 OFF)
- Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen): $22 ($28 OFF)
Television
- Amazon Fire TV Cube: $90 ($30 OFF)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick: $20 ($20 OFF)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: $25 ($25 OFF)