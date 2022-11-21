It’s that time of year! Yep, get ready for all the holiday savings on some good tech. Amazon is already having some Black Friday deals right now. Why wait until your all lazy on turkey and dressing? Check out some of our favorite discounts below.

Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro Earbuds 50% off

We are big fans of Soundcore here at AndroidGuys. These Liberty 3 Pro earbuds are awesome at the regular price of $170, but you can currently snag them for just $85. That’s a full 50% savings on one of the best options you can find in Anker’s audio brand.

This includes active noise cancelation, IPX4 water resistance, wireless charging, and 32 total hours of playback.

Purchase the Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro earbuds

Google Nest Thermostat 31% off

Nest was the first commercial thermostat with smart home integration to steal our tech hearts. The brand is still one of the top choices and now has all the fun interactions you’d expect from a product in the Google portfolio.

Amazon has slashed the pricing on the current base model to just $90. That’s a $40 discount for those keeping count. This price gets you all the app-controlled goodness in Charcoal, Fog, Sand, or Snow colorways.

Purchase the Nest Thermostat

Amazon Echo Dot 63% off

Google isn’t the only big name in smart home devices of course. Amazon has also deeply discounted its base model, the smart Echo speaker. The famous little hockey puck is over half off at 63% cuts.

This discount is for the 3rd generation Dot that was released in 2018, but it’s still a great entry device to setting up your smart home. With Alexa and voice control onboard, you’ll be yelling commands at your home for just $15.

Purchase the Amazon Echo Dot Gen 3

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Tablet 50% off

Amazon isn’t just making steep cuts on the Echo line. The company’s Fire tablets are also seeing some love. The Kids edition Fire HD 8 is the most heavily marked-off item at just 50% of the normal retail price.

The plastic-reinforced model is great for those looking to entertain children without worrying about the destruction of a high-priced gadget. You also get a more kid-friendly interface and parental controls baked into the software. Even at $140, the Fire HD 8 Kids tablet is probably worth it, but at just $70 it’s a steal.

Purchase the Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Tablet

Amazon Fire TV Cube 50% off

Rounding out the Amazon Fire items on sale are the Fire TV streaming devices. The Fire TV Cube is the top-of-the-line set-top device that Amazon offers and comes with plenty of horsepower to turn any dumb TV into a steaming beast. This isn’t the latest model, but at 50% off it’s hard to complain.

You still get full 4k Ultra HD playback, Alexa Voice Remote, and the Fire TV Cube itself doubles as an Echo device. That means you can use the full power of Alexa without your TV being powered on.

Purchase the Fire TV Cube

PURO2XYGEN P500i Wifi Air Purifier 18% off

We recently reviewed the Turonic sibling to the P500i Air Purifier and came away impressed. The PURO2OXYGEN model sure looks to be just as well designed sharing many traits. You can comfortably clean the air in up to 1650 square feet with the P500i.

As someone who has only recently discovered the benefits of an air purifier, at 18% off, this could be the deal you’ve needed to also make the leap. At $140, this is more palatable than the normal $170.

Purchase the PURO2XYGEN P500i Air Purifier