Amazon Echo Show 10 pre-orders go live for February 25 arrival

Amazon’s new motorized Echo Show 10, first announced back in the fall, officially has a launch date. Indeed, the smart display with a motorized base, will arrive on February 25. Pre-orders are available immediately with pricing set at $250.

Whereas most smart displays simply sit still, the new Echo Show 10 has a base that lets the 10.1-inch screen rotate to face users. Coupled with digital zooming and panning, it helps ensure that the person using it stays front and center for video calls or moving about.

Similarly, the Echo Show 10 can rotate around the base to keep the display where you can see it. Think of watching videos like Netflix or Amazon Prime Video, or interacting with Alexa while working on dinner and you’ll understand how cool it is to have one in the center island of the kitchen.

All New Look and Feel: Echo Show 10 has a 10.1-inch HD display with adaptive brightness and color, and is designed to move with you.

Improved Audio: Built-in dual, front-firing tweeters for crisp, clear vocals, coupled with a powerful woofer that provides premium, directional sound that automatically adapts to your space.

Stay Entertained and Connected: Echo Show 10 moves with you as you watch your favorite shows on Prime Video or Netflix, or cook along with Food Network Kitchen. In addition, the 13MP camera has a 110° field-of-view which pans, zooms, and auto-frames to keep you centered during video calls, or while taking photos.

Smarter and Secure Home: Securely access, and remotely move, Echo Show 10’s built-in camera to monitor your home anytime with the Alexa app or other Echo Show devices. In addition, with its built-in Zigbee hub, Echo Show 10 lets you set up compatible devices or smart products without the need for additional hubs.

The third generation Amazon Echo Show 10 is available in Charcoal and Glacier White color options for $250. A limited time promotion sees customers saving $100 on a purchase of two.