Amazon refreshes Fire HD 10 with faster processor and better battery

The tablet line gains USB Type C for the first time

Amazon is back with another refresh of its Fire HD 10 tablet line, this time punching up the processor and battery. And for the first time, it is adding USB C for charging.

As we’ve seen in the past, the Fire HD 10 will come in a standard edition and a kids-centric model. Both feature the same core hardware, including the 10.1-inch FHD display, an updated octa-core processor, 2GB RAM, and 32GB/64GB storage capacity.

For the 2019 edition, Amazon has increased the battery life to 12 hours, up from the 10 hours of life from last year’s iteration. Thanks to the inclusion of USB Type-C, the tablet can be fully charged in four hours or less.

In terms of software, the Fire HD still run Android at the core. The newest models have Android 9 Pie under the hood with hands-free Alexa capability. A new picture-in-picture feature lets users minimize select video apps so you can watch content while operating other programs.

Fire HD 10 Specifications

10.1-inch widescreen Full HD 1080p display (1920 x 1200)

Octa-core 2.0GHz processor

2GB RAM

Up to 12 hours mixed usage battery life

32GB/64GB storage

microSD expansion card slot for up to 512GB media

USB-C charging port

Dolby Atmos audio

Dual band Wi-Fi

Front-facing, rear cameras

Hands-free Alexa

Picture-in-picture

Fire HD 10 Kids Edition

The Fire HD 10 Kids Edition still has the same UI as its predecessors, making it easier and more accessible for young users. Additionally, it comes with a child-friendly case and one year of complimentary FreeTime Unlimited. The Kids Edition also has a two-year “worry-free guarantee”.

Amazon’s FreeTime Unlimited, runs $4.99 per month ($2.99 for Prime members) and continues to improve with each generation. The content subscription includes thousands of vetted movies, shows, books, audiobooks, and other media. Titles are all kid-friendly so parents can rest easy and not worry about them coming across inappropriate material.

Availability

Both the standard Fire HD 10 and the kids variant will be widely available starting from October 30 with prices starting at $150 and $200, respectively. Both models can be pre-ordered immediately at Amazon.

The Fire HD 10 comes in Plum, Black, Twilight Blue, and (new) White with optional ($40) cases in Plum, Charcoal Black, Twilight Blue, Sandstone White, and Sage.

An introductory offer sees Amazon selling the Fire HD 10 Kids Edition tablets in a multi-pack option. As such, if you buy two Fire HD 10 Kids Edition tablets, you’ll save $50.

Fire TV continues to be the number one streaming media player for families in the U.S. and has more than 37 million active users globally.

FreeTime Unlimited

Today also sees Amazon bringing FreeTime Unlimited to Fire TV Sticks, meaning kids can watch shows, movies, and curated Prime Video content on TVs with Fire TV sticks.