Amazon Fire HD 8 refreshed with USB Type-C and wireless charging

In October, Amazon upgraded the Fire HD 10, giving the Fire line USB Type-C support for the first time.

Now the Fire HD 8 is getting the same treatment, with the following features:

12 hour battery life

32GB/64GB storage, expandable via microSD up to 1TB

MediaTek 8168 Processor with 2GB of RAM

USB-C charging

Dolby speakers

Dual band Wi-Fi

Picture-in-picture mode

2MP front and rear cameras

Amazon FreeTime

24/7 Amazon support via remote screen sharing

Hands-free Alexa

The latest Fire OS based on Android P

The Kids Edition features a two-year replacement guarantee, a year of FreeTime Unlimited, and a padded case with a built-in stand.

As far as the Fire HD 8 Plus, that includes:

3GB of RAM as opposed to 2GB in the base model

Wireless charging with a dock mode that turns the device into an Echo Show-like smart display

9W charging

Six months of Kindle Unlimited for free

Pricing

The Fire HD 8, available in plum, twilight blue, black, and white, costs $90 for 32GB of storage, $120 for 64GB.

The Kids Edition runs $120GB for the same color options, but with only 32GB of storage.

The Plus only comes in slate, at $110 for 32GB of storage, $140 for 64GB, or $140 for 32GB including the Wireless Charging Dock.

You can preorder all configurations of the Fire HD 8 starting today, and they will be shipping June 3.