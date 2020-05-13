Amazon Fire HD 8 refreshed with USB Type-C and wireless charging

In October, Amazon upgraded the Fire HD 10, giving the Fire line USB Type-C support for the first time.
Now the Fire HD 8 is getting the same treatment, with the following features:
- 12 hour battery life
- 32GB/64GB storage, expandable via microSD up to 1TB
- MediaTek 8168 Processor with 2GB of RAM
- USB-C charging
- Dolby speakers
- Dual band Wi-Fi
- Picture-in-picture mode
- 2MP front and rear cameras
- Amazon FreeTime
- 24/7 Amazon support via remote screen sharing
- Hands-free Alexa
- The latest Fire OS based on Android P
The Kids Edition features a two-year replacement guarantee, a year of FreeTime Unlimited, and a padded case with a built-in stand.
As far as the Fire HD 8 Plus, that includes:
- 3GB of RAM as opposed to 2GB in the base model
- Wireless charging with a dock mode that turns the device into an Echo Show-like smart display
- 9W charging
- Six months of Kindle Unlimited for free
Pricing
The Fire HD 8, available in plum, twilight blue, black, and white, costs $90 for 32GB of storage, $120 for 64GB.
The Kids Edition runs $120GB for the same color options, but with only 32GB of storage.
The Plus only comes in slate, at $110 for 32GB of storage, $140 for 64GB, or $140 for 32GB including the Wireless Charging Dock.
You can preorder all configurations of the Fire HD 8 starting today, and they will be shipping June 3.