Amazon Fire HD 8 refreshed with USB Type-C and wireless charging

By
Josiah Ward
-
Fire HD 8

In October, Amazon upgraded the Fire HD 10, giving the Fire line USB Type-C support for the first time.

Now the Fire HD 8 is getting the same treatment, with the following features:

  • 12 hour battery life
  • 32GB/64GB storage, expandable via microSD up to 1TB
  • MediaTek 8168 Processor with 2GB of RAM
  • USB-C charging
  • Dolby speakers
  • Dual band Wi-Fi
  • Picture-in-picture mode
  • 2MP front and rear cameras
  • Amazon FreeTime
  • 24/7 Amazon support via remote screen sharing
  • Hands-free Alexa
  • The latest Fire OS based on Android P

The Kids Edition features a two-year replacement guarantee, a year of FreeTime Unlimited, and a padded case with a built-in stand.

As far as the Fire HD 8 Plus, that includes:

  • 3GB of RAM as opposed to 2GB in the base model
  • Wireless charging with a dock mode that turns the device into an Echo Show-like smart display
  • 9W charging
  • Six months of Kindle Unlimited for free

Pricing

The Fire HD 8, available in plum, twilight blue, black, and white, costs $90 for 32GB of storage, $120 for 64GB.

The Kids Edition runs $120GB for the same color options, but with only 32GB of storage.

The Plus only comes in slate, at $110 for 32GB of storage, $140 for 64GB, or $140 for 32GB including the Wireless Charging Dock.

Fire HD 8 Plus

You can preorder all configurations of the Fire HD 8 starting today, and they will be shipping June 3.

Note: Select outbound links may include affiliate tracking codes. Revenue generated from any potential purchases is used to fund AndroidGuys. Read our policy.
Loading...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Where can I buy an unlocked phone?

Galaxy S20 ultra

Samsung Galaxy S20 sales see flagship getting $200 discount

Just $30, this bundle can put you on the path to serious money with AWS