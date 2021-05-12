Amazon unveiled a trio of new Echo Show devices this morning, including the upgraded Echo Show 8, Echo Show 5, and the all-new Echo Show 5 Kids.

During the pandemic, video calls have soared in popularity. Being able to see friends, family, or just take meetings for work has made video calling essential. In fact, over the past year, people have made three times the number of videos than the previous year using Alexa.

That’s why all three of the new Echo Show models puts a focus on, you guessed it, video calls. There are new features, such as zooming and panning on the Echo Show 8, new Augmented Reality effects, and in-call reactions are coming soon. Plus, you can even take Zoom meetings hands-free using the Echo Show devices.

Echo Show 8

Seeing the big focus on video calls, it’s no surprise that the new and improved Echo Show 8 features a powerful 13MP wide-angle camera. Using this camera and software, it will be able to track your face and ensure you stay centered in the frame as it pans and zooms around during video calls.

Don’t worry though, there’s also a built-in camera shutter for those times you want to make sure the camera won’t be able to see anything. That’s a feature found on all of the Echo Show models announced today.

Along with the upgraded cameras, the Echo Show 8 also features an 8-inch HD adaptive color display to make sure all your photos and video calls look stunning. Plus, with the dual stereo speakers, the Echo Show 8 will be perfect for enjoying your favorite TV shows and movies from Prime Video, Netflix, and Hulu.

The Echo Show 8 is now available from Amazon for $129.99 in Charcoal or Glacier White.

Echo Show 5

If the Echo Show 8 is too large and you want something more compact, then look no further than the new Echo Show 5. It comes with a smaller 5.5-inch display and an improved 2MP camera with double the pixels of the original.

Plus, you get all the same great features of Alexa, such as viewing photos and videos on the display, listening to music or podcasts, keeping an eye on your home with Drop In, viewing your calendar, setting alarms or timers, and much much more.

You can even set up routines to turn on the lights when you enter a room, and soon you’ll be able to set up actions for when it detects a specific sound. For instance, if Alexa hears a person snoring, a dog barking, or a baby crying–it will trigger an action, such as turning on a light or playing white noise.

The new Echo Show 5 is available now for only $84.99 and it comes in Charcoal, Glacier White, and a new Deep Sea Blue color.

Echo Show 5 Kids

The new Echo Show 5 Kids comes with everything you love about the Echo Show 5, but with a fun design for kids and parental controls. Kids can customize their Echo Show 5 Kids with colorful clock themes, set alarms using voices from their favorite characters, and make video calls to pre-approved contacts.

The Echo Show 5 Kids also comes with a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+ which features thousands of hours of entertainment and educational content. Even better, it has a two-year guarantee, so if it breaks you’ll be able to get it replaced free of charge.

The Echo Show 5 Kids is available starting today for $94.99 and it comes in Chameleon green.