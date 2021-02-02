Amazon Luna cloud gaming service comes to more Android devices

Amazon last week announced that its Luna cloud gaming service is now available for more Android devices.

First announced in late September 2020, Luna is an answer, of sorts, to Google Stadia and NVIDIA’s GeForce Now.

Amazon Luna is still in its early access period which means it’s only available to subscribers in the United States and who have devices running Android 9 or higher. Moreover, they’ll also need to use a Chrome browser with version 86 or higher.

The Android devices joining the list of approved models include Pixel 3, 3XL, 3a, 3a XL; Samsung S9, S9+, Note 9.

Amazon Luna is also supported on Pixel 4XL, 4a, 4a (5G), 5; Samsung S10, S10+, Note 10, Note 10+; Samsung S20 (5G), S20+ (5G), S20 Ultra (5G), Samsung Note 20; OnePlus 7, 7 Pro, 7 Pro (5G), 8, 8 Pro, Nord; OnePlus 7T, 7T Pro, 7T Pro (5G).

To see a full list of devices compatible with Luna, check out the “Getting Started” page. to learn more Luna and and to request early access, visit amazon.com/luna.