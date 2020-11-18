Amazon Pharmacy delivers prescription medications at up to 80 percent off

It seems Amazon is slowly making its way into all facets of our lives, and on November 17, 2020, it announced its own pharmacy. With this launch you can now browse your medications with the Amazon website or mobile app, turning it into a one-stop-shop for nearly everything you need.

While launching a prescription delivery service is huge news in its own right, Amazon Pharmacy is making headlines for the savings its offering uninsured members. Amazon Prime subscribers without insurance will be eligible for savings up to 80% off on generic medications, and up to 40% off on brand name drugs.

To the millions out there currently unemployed or underemployed due to the coronavirus pandemic, this could literally be a life-saver. All you need to take advantage of this discount is an Amazon Prime subscription and to create an account with Amazon Pharmacy. Signing up for Amazon Pharmacy requires your name, date of birth, last four digits of your social security number, and your birth gender.

Once you create an account Amazon Pharmacy offers the same browsing experience you’ve become accustomed to over the years from the main Amazon website. That includes providing customers with a seamless experience for discovering and researching medications, identifying branded and generic versions, and comparing the price with and without insurance. Essentially, it allows for a smooth shopping experience and ensures you can find the best deal possible.

If you’re currently on medication, you can request for your prescriber to transfer your existing prescription to Amazon Pharmacy starting today. What about getting guidance from your friendly neighborhood pharmacist? Amazon has thought of that too, with 24/7 access to self-service options and phone access for all your medication questions.

Along with delivering meds directly to your door, Amazon Pharmacy members also have access to 50,000 local pharmacies nationwide. That will come in handy if you’re on any opioids, as Amazon is unable to deliver Schedule II controlled medications.