Amazon Prime Day Deals: Get all the best deals on Phones, Headphones, Earbuds, Chromebooks, and more here!

Smartphones
Samsung
- Samsung Galaxy S21- $599 ($200 off)
- Samsung Galaxy S20 FE- $479.99 ($220 off)
- Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra- $874.99 ($425 off)
- Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra- $999.99 ($400 off)
- Samsung Galaxy Note 20- $749.99 ($250 off)
- Samsung Galaxy A71 $375 (225 off)
- Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro- $424.99 ($75 off)
OnePlus
LG
HTC
TCL
Nokia
Microsoft
Motorola
- Motorola Razr 5G- $1,159.99 ($240 off)
- Moto G Power (2021)- $169.99 ($30 off)
- Motorola Moto G9 Play- $149.99 ($49.01 off)
- Moto E (2020)- $114.99 ($35 off)
- Motorola One 5G- $299.99 ($100 off)
REDMAGIC
Balckview
OUKITEL
Ulefone
AGM
Earbuds
- Apple AirPods Pro- $189.99 ($59.01 off)
- Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case- $149.99 ($49.01 off)
- Sony WF-1000XM3- $148 ($81.99 off)
- Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2- $51.99 ($28 off)
- Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro- $169.99 ($30 off)
- Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus- $84.99 ($65 off)
- SENNHEISER CX 400BT- $99 ($100.95 off)
- SENNHEISER Momentum True- $246.75 ($53.20 off)
- Jabra Elite 85t- $169.99 ($60 off)
- Jabra Elite 75t- $99.99 ($50 off)
- Jabra Elite Active 75t- $119.99 ($60 off)
- Skullcandy Indy Evo- $49.99 ($30 off)
- Treblab X3 Pro- $55.97 ($14 off)
- Treblab X5- $37.9 ($18 off + 27% coupon)
- Echo Buds (2nd Gen, wired charging case)- $79.99 ($40 off)
- Echo Buds (2nd Gen, wireless charging case)- $99.99 ($40 off)
Headphones
- Sony WH-1000XM4- $248 ($101.99 off)
- Sony WHXB900N- $118 ($130 off)
- Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700- $299 ($100 off)
- Bose QuietComfort 35 II- $299 ($50 off)
- Jabra Elite 85h- $131.22 ($118.77 off)
- Skullcandy Crusher ANC- $199.99 ($120 off)
- Skullcandy Hesh ANC- $99.99 ($30 off)
- Beats Studio3- $179.99 ($169.96 off)
Speakers
- Bose SoundLink Revolve+- $179 ($120 off)
- Bose SoundLink Revolve- $129 ($70 off)
- Sony SRS-XB33 EXTRA BASS- $118 ($31.99 off)
- JBL Flip 4- $89.95 ($21 off)
- JBL Clip 4- $59.95 ($10 off)
- JBL Boombox- $274.95 ($125 off)
- JBL Xtreme 2- $149.95 ($200 off)
- JBL JR POP- $19.19 ($20.76 off)
- Anker Soundcore- $21.99 ($8 off)
- Anker Soundcore 2- $34.99 ($9 off)
- Anker Soundcore 3- $39.99 ($10 off)
- Anker Soundcore Motion Boom- $75.99 ($19 off)
- Anker Soundcore Flare- $49 ($15 off)
- Anker Soundcore Flare+- $79.99 ($20 off)
- LENRUE TouchGo- $9.91 ($6.08 off)
- Monster Superstar S310- $31.99 ($18 off)
Chromebooks
- HP Chromebook 14- $209.99 ($60 off)
- HP Chromebook x360- $289.99 ($70 off)
- Lenovo Chromebook C330- $249.99 ($40.18 off)
- Lenovo Chromebook S330- $209.99 ($70 off)
- Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5- $309.99 ($120 off)
- Acer Chromebook Spin 311- $224.99 ($274.01 off)
- ASUS Chromebook Flip C433- $389.99 ($90 off)
- ASUS Chromebook CX1- $199.99 ($30 off)
- Samsung Galaxy Chromebook (2020) XE930QCA-K01US- $699.99 ($300 off)
- Samsung XE310XBA-K02US Chromebook 4- $189.99 ($60 off)
- Samsung Chromebook Plus V2- $299.99 ($200 off)
Televisions
- Toshiba 43-inch 43C350KU- $259.99 ($60 off)
- Toshiba 43LF421U21 43-inch- $199.99 ($100 off)
- Toshiba 50LF621U21 50-inch- $309.99 ($120 off)
- INSIGNIA NS-65DF710NA21 65-inch- $449.99 ($189 off)
- TCL 50-inch Class 4-Series- $299.99 ($150 off)
- Samsung 82-inch Class Crystal UHD TU-6950 Series- $1,197.99 ($302 off)
- Sony A8H 55-inch- $1,198 ($701.99 off)
- Sony XBR-77A9G 77-inch- $2999.99 ($1,500 off)
- LG SIGNATURE OLED88Z9PUA Alexa Built-in Z9 88″ 8K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV (2019)- $23,997.59 ($5,999.40 off)