Amazon Prime Day Deals: Get all the best deals on Phones, Headphones, Earbuds, Chromebooks, and more here!

If you’re anything like us, the arrival of Prime Day means the departure of money from your bank account. New Prime deals are going up all the time and we’re doing our best to compile them for you here at AndroidGuys. Some of the deals are unexpected and some are hard to believe because you can save so much money today. But, just a reminder that you have to be an Amazon Prime member to score these. If you’re not currently a Prime subscriber, you can sign up for a FREE 30-day trial right here.

Smartphones

Samsung

OnePlus

Google

LG

HTC

TCL

Nokia

Microsoft

Motorola

REDMAGIC

Balckview

OUKITEL

Ulefone

AGM

Earbuds

Headphones

Speakers

Chromebooks

Televisions