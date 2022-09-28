The competition to provide ever smaller devices is fierce but Amazon is game, making its latest 8-inch tablets about as sleek as possible. Indeed, Amazon last week introduced four all-new versions of its Fire HD tablets.

These next-gen tablets are refreshed takes on the Fire HD 8, Fire HD 8 Plus, Fire HD 8 Kids Pro, and Fire HD 8 Kids. Available for pre-order now, the new tablets are priced as low as $100 with at least 32GB internal storage.

The Fire HD 8 is available in Black, Denim, and Rose colors while the Fire HD 8 Plus comes in a dimpled finish in Gray for $20 more, or $120. What’s the difference between the two? Read on to learn more.

Fire HD 8

1280 x 800 display

32GB/64GB storage (expandable up to 1TB)

2GB memory

5 hour charging time

2-megapixel front and rear cameras with 720p video capture

Fire HD 8 Plus

1280 x 800 display

32GB/64GB storage (expandable up to 1TB)

3GB memory

3 hour charging time with wireless charging capability

2-megapixel front and 5-megapixel rear camera with 1080p video capture

The new Fire HD 8 is 30 percent faster than its predecessor and provides up to 13 hours of usage across reading, web browsing, watching videos, listening to music, and more.

As we’ve seen in Fire tablets over the years, there’s a ton of content available through apps and services, including Disney+, Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, and (of course) Amazon. Specifically, there’s Amazon Prime Video, Amazon Music, Amazon Photos, and plenty of Alexa integration, too.

Amazon also has a pair of new Fire HD 8 models for children, too, in the form of the Fire HD 8 Kids and Fire HD 8 Kids Pro.

As one might expect, kids ages three to twelve can enjoy using the Fire HD 8 Kids and the Kids Pro for entertainment and educational purposes. There are lots of videos, books, and apps from Disney, PBS Kids, and Nickelodeon for their learning and entertainment.

Users can now get a complete tablet experience and enjoy a year of Amazon Kids+, an entertainment suite of thousands of games, videos, books, apps, and many other advantages.

Fire HD 8 Kids

Best for ages 3-7

1280 x 800 display

32GB/64GB storage (expandable up to 1TB)

2GB memory

13 hour battery

2-megapixel front and rear cameras with 720p video capture

Kid-Proof case

One-year subscription to Amazon Kids+

2-year worry-free guarantee

Fire HD 8 Kids Pro

Best for ages 6-12

1280 x 800 display

32GB/64GB storage (expandable up to 1TB)

2GB memory

13 hour battery

2-megapixel front and rear cameras with 720p video capture

Kid-Proof case

One-year subscription to Amazon Kids+

2-year worry-free guarantee

The Fire HD 8 pricing starts at $100 while the Fire HD 8 Plus starts at $120; both come 32GB and 64GB storage capacities. For about $15 more you’ll be able to remove lock-screen advertisements. The Fire HD 8 Kids and Fire HD Kids Pro are also available for pre-order today for $150.

Look for these to be widely available starting on October 19. For more information about these devices, visit Amazon.