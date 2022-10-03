Amazon’s first e-reader with writing and drawing features, the Kindle Scribe, was unveiled last week. The brand-new Kindle comes with a 10.2-inch, 300 PPI display that seeks to mimic paper’s anti-glare and brightness levels. It also has a built-in stylus, which does not require charging.

Amazon’s new writing-friendly Kindle Scribe

The e-reader is marketed more as a tool for several tasks than just reading. Amazon has emphasized the ability to customize file formats like DOCX, JPEG, GIF, PNG, and PDF, which can be transmitted to and from a personal computer utilizing cloud storage, to provide a solution for the expanding personal journaling industry.

With “lined paper” for meeting notes, Microsoft Word compatibility, and auto-saved to-do lists, it also aspires to be an Office-friendly gadget. Additionally, users can make handwritten notes on Kindle Scribe.

If you only use the Scribe as an e-reader, based on 30 minutes of reading each day, you can obtain up to three months of battery life. However, taking notes uses more power and significantly reduces battery life. So, depending on how you use it, you can still take notes and doodle for several weeks on a single charge.

“It’s inspired by the Kindle customers who have added billions of notes and highlights to books over the years,” said Kevin Keith from Amazon. “It’s also ideal for reviewing and marking up documents, managing your to-do list, or doodling over a big idea.”

The new e-reader weighs 433 grams and is barely 5.8mm (0.22 inches) thin. For comparison, the new updated baseline Kindle (2022) weighs 158 grams, whereas the Kindle Paperwhite weighs 205 grams. 35 LEDs make up the front lighting design of the Kindle Scribe.

The Paperwhite’s Mediatek SoC also powers the Kindle Scribe. Although 32GB and 64GB versions are offered, the base model only has 16GB of storage. It is worth noting that the Scribe is a Wi-Fi-only, non-cellular Kindle.

The 16GB variant with a standard pen costs $340 at retail, while the premium pen option (with an attached eraser) raises the price to $370.

The premium version also comes in a 32GB ($390) and 64GB ($420) storage capacities.

All versions are currently up for pre-order on the Amazon website with a launch date of November 30.