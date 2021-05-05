Have you ever wanted the convenience of a smart display without having to pony up the extra money for one? If so, this could be great news for some of you. I say some of you, because unfortunately, Amazon’s great new Alexa feature only works with select Windows 10 Lenovo PCs. However, if you’re one of those lucky ones to own a Lenovo Yoga, IdeaPad, or ThinkPad with Alexa built-in, then get ready for a treat.

Amazon’s latest addition to the Alexa family isn’t a new device, but a new feature to turn your current device into an Echo Show. With the newly released Show Mode, it uses your laptop’s display and mics to transform it into an Alexa smart display.

To get started, all you have to do is say “Alexa, open Show Mode” or you can click the Show Mode button in the Alexa app. Now, you can ask Alexa to display news, the weather, listen to music, control your smart home, and more. With over 100,000 skills and growing, Alexa has something for everyone.

Whether it’s listening to your latest audiobook, playing games with the family, or setting a cooking timer–Alexa has you covered. You can even use Drop In to check on other rooms in the house with an Alexa device.

With the new Alexa Show Mode for PCs, your computer has become more useful than ever. Even when you’re not sitting in front of it, you can take advantage of its large display and all without spending an extra dime.

Lenovo and Amazon first announced this collaboration at CES 2021 on the Lenovo Yoga Slim 9i laptop. It’s now available on select Lenovo PCs running Windows 10 in the US, UK, Germany, Japan, India, Ireland, Austria, Canada, France, Italy, Spain, Australia and New Zealand. Later this year, Show Mode will become available on additional PC models.