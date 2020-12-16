Amazon’s cloud gaming service Luna now supports a limited number of Android phones

Yesterday, Luna announced via its Twitter page that several Android phones now have support to play games using the service. The list includes a selection of flagship phones from Google, OnePlus, and Samsung. Check below for the full list.

Google Pixel 4 XL (Pixel 4 isn’t mentioned for some reason)

Google Pixel 4a

Google Pixel 4a 5G

Google Pixel 5

OnePlus 7/7 Pro/7 Pro 5G

OnePlus 7T/7T Pro/7T Pro 5G

OnePlus 8/8 Pro

OnePlus Nord

Samsung Galaxy S10/S10+

Samsung Galaxy Note 10/10+

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G/S20+ 5G/S20 Ultra 5G

Samsung Galaxy Note 20

To access Luna, you’ll need one of the supported phones running Android 9 or above, an active subscription to the service, and the Chrome browser. This is similar to how it works on iOS as well. Which begs the question, why is Luna limited to a specific set of flagship phones if all it requires is the Chrome browser?

Most likely, Amazon is starting with a handful of phones that are popular and have been thoroughly tested on the service. We are sure to see the list of devices grow next year, the same way Google started with a limited number of Android phones and added additional ones at a later date. In fact, now you can enable support for most phones by turning on the experimental feature in the Stadia app.

Hey @TheCodeB00K, as Raghu from Team Luna explains below, you won’t have to wait very long for Android support (or, like, at all). Play Luna with early access now: https://t.co/IU81kXZouU pic.twitter.com/aVDCbQcP64 — Amazon Luna (@amazonluna) December 15, 2020

Amazon announced its foray into cloud gaming on September 24, 2020, of this year. At this time, Luna is only available via an invitation after signing up for the early access program. Once you sign up, you’ll get a free 7-day trial, and at the end of it, you’ll be charged $5.99 per month. For that price, you get access to a selection of games on the Luna platform, and you can also subscribe to additional channels such as Ubisoft+ for $14.99/month to play games in its library.

Alongside the launch of Luna, Amazon also released its very own controller made for the service. Similar to Google’s Stadia controller, the Luna controller connects directly to Amazon’s servers for low latency gameplay. However, it also works via Bluetooth and USB allowing you to use it outside of the Luna service. Something the Stadia controller doesn’t allow for.

The Luna controller retails for $70 but can be picked up for $50 during the early-access program if you’ve received an invite. If you’re not sure about the service, then you can still play using a PlayStation 4 or Xbox One controller by connecting it to your PC or mobile device.