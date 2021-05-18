Back in December 2020, Amazon opened up pre-orders for its Alexa-powered smart glasses dubbed the Echo Frames. Since that time, it has been listening to customer feedback and looking for ways to improve the prescription-ready glasses.

To that end, Amazon has announced it will soon be adding polarized and blue-light filtering lenses to the Echo Frames. The first to ship will be the Echo Frames with blue polarized lenses on May 18, 2021, while the Echo Frames with black polarized lenses will begin shipping on June 9, 2021.

With these being released just in time for summer, you’ll be happy to know the lightweight Echo Frames come with an IPX4 water resistance rating, able to withstand splashes of water and sweat. Now, you’ll be all ready to hang out by the pool or go on hikes this summer taking Alexa to assist you wherever you go.

Next up are the Echo Frames with blue-light filtering lenses set to ship on June 9, 2021. As the name suggests, these special lenses will help filter out the blue light from computer screens, TV, phones, and tablets. If you’re someone who works from home or just enjoys long gaming sessions, then these lenses could be just what you’re looking for.

If you’re wondering why you’d want a pair of Echo Frames to begin with, there are plenty of reasons. For starters, you get access to the power of Alexa anytime anywhere. That means you can control your smart home, ask for directions, search the web, and even broadcast to your other Alexa-enabled devices.

Additionally, Echo Frames can be used to make calls with friends thanks to the speakers built into the glasses, and it can even read your notifications to you.

Listening to your favorite podcast or checking out an audiobook has also never been easier with Auto Volume Control that adjusts the media volume based on your environment. So it doesn’t matter if you’re in a noisy cafe or relaxing in silence at home, the Echo Frames will ensure you won’t miss a thing.

The original Echo Frames are also still available with a starting price of $249.99 offering multiple different options for the style of frame. While the newest Echo Frames with polarized or blue-light filtering lenses only come with classic black frames and start at $269.99.