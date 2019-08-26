Android 10 could arrive September 3, report suggests

After months in beta, Android Q has officially become Android 10. What’s next for the platform? Why, that would be having the software find its way to devices.

Although the Pixel 4 (and Pixel 4XL) is set to be the first new device to launch with Android 10, the mobile software will make its way to other phones first. At least that’s what we’re led to believe.

According to a PhoneArena report, Android 10 will hit the Pixel 3a starting from September 3, 2019. It’s assumed that the other Pixel models will also get their taste of the newest build from Google. Reportedly, the site’s source was able to confirm the date through another conversation.

One would logically expect that Google offers an update to Android 10 for the previous generation of Pixel phones. This would be eight devices if Google goes all the way back to the original Pixel (2016).

Pixel, Pixel XL

Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL

Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL

Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL

Pulling the focus back a bit, there are a number of other phone makers will devices official enrolled in the beta program. It’s almost certain that these, too, will get Android 10 in short order.

Google has done an increasingly better job of providing an early look at its operating system. Thanks to Project Treble, this year saw the following phones getting near real-time tastes of Android Q beta updates it became available.