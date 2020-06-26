Android 11 Developer Preview for Android TV released

Google announced their updated plans for Android 11 in May and released the first Android 11 Beta earlier this month on June 11.

Now, they have released the Android 11 Developer Preview for Android TV with new privacy, performance, accessibility and connectivity improvements.

How to get started with the Android 11 Developer Preview

A developer preview allows developers to update their apps and respond to any breaking changes prior to the official release of the new Android Version.

All Android TV developers should have the ADT-3 Developer Kit, available here for $79.00. The ADT-3 is a complete, stable, certified example of an Android TV device and is therefore the most suitable to develop on. Once one has the ADT-3, they can start running the Android 11 Developer Preview with the following steps:

Developers can download the system image here. They should then unzip the file Plug in the ADT-3 and enable developer options. Make sure your computer has the latest version of fastboot, which can be downloaded here Run the flash-all shell script to manually update the ADT-3 device to Android 11 Profit