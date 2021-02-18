Google on Thursday rolled out its first semi-official look at the next version of Android. The Android 12 Developer Preview is now available for select Pixel smartphones, giving developers and eager users a glimpse of things to come.

As we normally see with Developer Preview releases the changes are deeper and behind the scenes. The user-facing stuff usually comes in later, beta releases.

According to a roadmap published by Android Developers, there should be two more previews followed by four beta releases. The first stable build should be the fourth beta which is tentatively scheduled for August. Of course all of this is subject to change.

The whole point of releases such as these is to give developers and device makers a chance to work with the future version of Android. This way they can ensure they’re ready for the official debut which tends to arrive in the fall season.

This is not to say that regular users can’t, or won’t, go about installing Android 12 on their phones now. Google is making the Android 12 Developer Preview available to Pixel 3, 3a, 4, 4a, 4a 5G, and 5 handsets.

If you’d like to learn more about what Android 12 has in store so far, head to the official developer website. There’ll you’ll find information on Behavior Changes and Features. And if you’d like to install Android on your Pixel phone, you’ll want to click this link.