After five years of creating Android (Go Edition), Google boasts over 250 million devices running the software daily in 2022. Apart from making the software update process easy to complete, the firm shares other new features to keep users updated on how to further benefit from the use of the Android 13 (Go Edition).

We share three main advantages of the software below. The company focuses on three critical qualities – reliability, usability, and customization.

Reliability – Better software updates

It is easy to get direct software updates without bothering about the process taking up large space on your device. With Google Play System updates, Go devices are able to receive regular important software updates outside major Android releases.

This is crucial, for it makes critical updates delivered quickly and in a simple manner without encroaching on too much space on your device. This type of software update ensures you get the device stays up to date without waiting for the latest updates from your phone manufacturer.

Usability – Discover content tailored to your needs

The Discover feature lets you swipe to the right of your phone screen from the home screen to ascertain curated articles and other content that the Android (Go Edition) has built just for you. Go’s built-in intelligence gathers information as soon as you start using your device, and will share with you the information you cherish most.

Customization – Adjust your device’s look

Android Go enables each user to adjust his or her phone to fit personal needs that reflect peculiar tastes. With the use of Material You, users can customize the color scheme of their devices to synchronize with the wallpaper. Android Go is the first to have support for Material You.

It explores a solid humanistic approach to design, celebrating the tension between design sensibility and personal preference. The best thing about Material You is that it doesn’t shy away from emotions.

This feature makes it possible for apps to adapt to new screen sizes, device types, input modalities, and contexts. This gives people new ways of responding to ideals of tailoring their devices to their unique needs.