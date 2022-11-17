Android for Cars recently released the Coolwalk beta of the new Android Auto UI. This update is now present on the Play Store for anyone who wants to try it.

This is good news for old as well as new Android Auto UI users.

As clarified by Android Central, Coolwalk was presented by Google earlier this year, with a split-screen UI for Android Auto. The idea was to make the split screen adjust better to various screen sizes.

We believe Google has done enough in fine-tuning the experience so that users can enjoy using the Coolwalk beta in a new sense.

New features of Coolwalk beta

The map is closer to the driver so he or she could easily reach it.

Users can change the size of the map. It can fill the entire display so they can have a better chance of viewing their route.

The media card has been redesigned so that it can grow and shrink in a dynamic manner as new messages pop in.

With just a swipe, users are now able to access Google Assistant recommendations for media.

The app dock makes switching between recent apps possible with one tap.

Material You design language and modernized UI components and layouts update.

The old status icons and notification center bell are now consolidated into one and can be accessed in an easy-to-find area. Now users can easily view the number of unread messages.

Better experience with more features

Google has made a big stride by listening to what early testers revealed about the app and this definitely has improved the quality of experience. Since this has been a long-awaited roll-out, users are very enthusiastic about the experience.

It appears that Google isn’t done with bringing in more features with the Coolwalk beta. That means as this beta edition is being used auto owners can keep their eyes open for more changes if the need arises.