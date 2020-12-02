Android Enterprise Essentials announced by Google, launch January 2021

Google has long desired for more businesses to adopt Android, an initiative going back a number of years. This is where Android Enterprise comes in, a suite of solutions to help optimize Android to be the best option for your employee’s phones when handling sensitive information. However, the full Android Enterprise suite can be too pricey for a small or medium business. Enter Android Enterprise Essentials.

According to Google, “Android Enterprise Essentials is a lighter, leaner secure management service from Google.” Some of the core features include:

Sign up when the device is purchased – all employees have to do is turn it on

Screen lock enforcement

Always on malware protection

Prevention of sideloading apps

Security features remain after device resets

All policies are applied automatically

Remote activation and wiping of devices

No training required

Simple management portal

Android Enterprise Essentials presents itself as an affordable and easy way to ensure the safety and security of the data of small-to-medium businesses. The official launch will occur on January 26, 2021.