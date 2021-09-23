Google on Thursday confirmed the rollout of a new Google TV feature that will let people use their phones and tablets as remote controls.

Chances are pretty good that while you may occasionally, or often, lose track of the remote or wand for controlling Google TV, you’ll likely have eyes on your phone. As such, you can use your Android phone to power on your TV, navigate recommendations, and start shows.

Further, and more helpful than using an actual remote control, you can use the phone to type out passwords and search for movies and shows. Or, copy and paste movie titles or actors into a search bar. It’s a heck of a lot easier than tapping a cursor in different directions.

The remote tool can be accessed in one of two methods: via a remote tile in your device’s quick settings or through the Google TV app. Speaking of which, Google is bringing that to another 14 countries in the next few weeks.