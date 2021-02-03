Android TV update gives it a refreshed dashboard

Google is rolling out a new update for its Android TV platform which gives it a new design to the home screen or dashboard. The new look is nearly identical to the one found in the Google TV software experience for its new Chromecast.

The updated interface refreshes the overall look of Android TV, bringing about scrolling carousels of featured content at the top of menus. Gone are the oversized icons from the left side in favor of a more minimal aesthetic with tabs.

The refreshed menu features three main tabs: Home, for instant access to apps and channels; Apps, the dedicated spot to find your apps and games; and Discover , which provides personalized recommendations for TV shows and movies and trending content from Google.

The updated Android TV UI begins rolling out today for Android TV devices in the US, Australia, Canada, Germany, and France. Additional countries are expected to see updates in the coming weeks.