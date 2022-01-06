Pandemic be damned, the annual trade show that is CES is back and in “full” effect, giving Las Vegas and the rest of the world a glimpse of things to come. It’s an action-packed few days with myriad announcements, exhibitions, and sneak peaks, and a terrific way to kick off the year.

Some products announced this week may go on sale in the immediate future while others could be months down the road, or longer. Whatever the case, CES gives consumers a tease of the most exciting tech that will shape the future.

As we do each year, the AndroidGuys staff has gathered some of its favorite products and announcements in a collection we classify as Best of CES. Here’s a look at what we find to be the most interesting and compelling launches for CES 2022.

Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra

When it comes to smart homes and robot vacuums, Roborock is one of our favorite brands in the space. Its proven time and again to be among the best at what it does and we look forward to checking out its new S7 MaxV Ultra when it arrives later this year.

This model is about as close at it gets to having your own Rosie the Robot as it boasts both vacuum and mopping capabilities. But unlike others, the 2022 version also automatically empties its dust bin and cleans the mop, too. Oh, and it also refills the water when its needed. It might sound trivial but if you’ve ever owned a robot cleaner, you know the experience isn’t entirely a hands-free one. This one goes a long way to keeping your hands clean, and dry.

We’re also fond of the tech that goes into Roborock’s smart vacuum cleaners because of the peace of mind it provides. Obstacles, steps, dark environments, and moved furniture isn’t a challenge whatsoever and the ReactiveAI 2.0 only figures to improve things.

Jabra Elite 4 Active

As the newest product in its portfolio of earbuds, the Elite 4 Active are an excellent option for consumers looking for well-rounded audio experience. Sure, they have IP57 resistance to water and sweat, and lean into the active lifestyle, but that’s not all.

Jabra’s done a fantastic job of providing great audio with in-app EQ options, Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), and HearThrough tech to stay aware of the surrounding environment.

Add in built-in Alexa, Spotify Tap, and Google Fast Pair capabilities, and up to 28 hours of playback, and you can see why we’re in love.

Withings Body Scan Scale

If there’s one thing the pandemic has taught a lot of us, it’s that we need to take better care of ourselves. And that’s not just physically, but mentally, too. And when it comes to getting in shape, we’ll take all the help we can get.

No stranger to the game of smart scales, the newest Withings offering is packed with sensors, tech, and other tools to help consumers learn more about their bodies.

The company understands that a healthy lifestyle is not just a case of losing weight or getting your BMI into the right percentage. That’s why its forthcoming scale can differentiate between limbs and can help get an understanding of how fat is distributed throughout the body.

Able to break things down into water percentages, muscle and bone mass, and visceral fat, it can also provide heart rate, EKG recordings, and nerve assessment. Perhaps best of all, it can share some of this data with medical professionals who can then help us take actionable steps to a healthier life.

OnePlus 10 Pro

Although this one wasn’t a full-on announcement and product unveiling, OnePlus gave us enough information about its upcoming flagship phone to dial our excitement up to a ten. Indeed, the OnePlus 10 Pro is not far off, and it figures to be a real winner.

For 2022 we can look forward to a new rear camera module, charging speeds up to 80W, and Qualcomm’s latest and greatest chipset in the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

Given what we’ve seen in previous models, we’re more than confident that the OnePlus 10 Pro will contend for top phone of the year.

Motorola MA1

Android Auto is great and all but we could do without the constant plugging and unplugging of our phones. We’d prefer to just keep our handset in the pocket or purse and out of sight (and out of mind). The MA1 is an affordably priced dongle-like device that plugs into a vehicle and lets us operate hands-free. Simply plug this in and you’ll be using your voice to send messages, open apps, and use Android Auto in the way it was intended.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

Hey, better late than never, right? Samsung takes the best of its flagship smartphone line and makes a few adjustments to it, ultimately putting a lower price tag on the whole experience. It’s all of what you need plus a little bit of the fun stuff you want, too.

Offered in new colors and a different (matte) finish, the Fan Edition of the popular model is the perfect combination of brains and beauty. You’ll have a hell of a time putting the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor and its complimentary 6GB RAM to the test. At least over the next few years.

The Galaxy S21 FE runs Android 12 and includes a bigger display and battery than the standard bearer. Sometimes it pays to wait, and if you’re in need of a new phone, this is precisely one of those times.

Eufy Security Doorbell Dual

Smart doorbells aren’t exactly new but they’re starting to become a little more exciting with each generation. The latest model in the Eufy portfolio packs a pair of cameras, a 2K one for keeping track of visitors and delivery drivers, and a 1080p unit for monitoring packages. The helps ease one of the pain points of either a really tall or wide angle image that’s tough to make out.

The battery-powered doorbell can detect family members and friends, work with Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa, and stores up to 90 days of video recording in its base.

Shokz OpenRun Pro

Bone-conduction headphones are an interesting concept and if you’ve never had a chance to try it, you owe it to yourself to do so. But as cool as it is, the experience often leaves something to be desired, namely bass and overall punch.

Shokz (formerly Afershokz) intros its OpenRun Pro which boosts not only the lows, but the general volume levels and battery, too. With up to 10 hours per charge, just five minutes of charging is all it takes to get roughly 90 minutes of listening. That’s a full workout while you fill your water bottle, get your shoes on, and setup a playlist. Water resistant and offered in four colors, they’re also 20 percent smaller than the predecessor.

Acer Chromebook 315

Nearly two years into a pandemic we’ve learned the hard way how important it is to have more than one computer in the house. With so many of us working remotely, or attending school in virtual settings, we’ve come to appreciate having an extra laptop or Chromebook within reach.

Acer offered up a handful of new Chromebooks for 2022 but we’re really interested in the all-around appeal of the Chromebook 315. Priced as low as $300, it features a generous 15.6-inch anti-glare display, a pair of USB Type-C ports, another two USB Type-A ports, microSD reader, eco-friendly touchpad, and Wi-Fi 6 capabilities. Best of all, it has a dedicated number pad which only boosts schoolwork and home finances. It’s a go-anywhere, do-anything productivity device.