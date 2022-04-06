Anker has made its brand more and more recognizable every year. One of the reasons is the fast diversification the company has done recently. From the home line with eufy and AnkerWork targeting the work from home warrior, Anker has many consumer markets covered. Now, the expansion continues with the AnkerMake branding and a new 3D Printer.

AnkerMake M5 3D Printer

Starting today, you can invest in this new venture by Anker and purchase the new AnkerMake M5 3D printer on Kickstarter. Getting in as an early adopter gets a massive discount from $760 to a much more manageable $430 fee.

Anker’s CEO recognizes that current 3D printers come with many hurdles to get the end-user up to speed and hopes the M5 can elevate some of those issues.

“3D printers help us imagine a world where ideas and creative concepts can be instantly

transformed into physical form. However, the reality is 3D printing can be slow, cumbersome

and difficult to figure out,” said Steven Yang, CEO of Anker Innovations. “AnkerMake is

committed to removing these pain points so that artists, inventors, hobbyists and DIY

enthusiasts can take advantage of a more practical tool to bring their creations to life.”​

Anker also believes that easy assembly is a part of the equation it can eliminate as well. The company claims that with just three parts to assemble the M5 3D Printer can be functional in around 15 minutes with no previous experience with 3D printers. We’ve included more bullet points below of essential features found in the AnkerMake 3D Printer.

5× Faster Printing: With the powerful motor and custom drive, the printing speed can reach 250mm/s (acceleration can reach 2,500 mm/s²), it slices print time by 70%.

Stable Print Quality: The aluminum alloy die-casting base increases the weight of the base, reducing the center of gravity of the machine and making the printing more stable. The installation error of the base is also reduced, improving the accuracy of the printing tool and surface.

AI Visual Recognition: The built-in AI camera monitors your printing 24/7. The integrated

camera detects printing issues (e.g., layer splitting, spaghetti mess, nozzle plugging) with up to 95% accuracy to avoid wasting the user’s time and printing materials. Cloud Connection: Connect your printer, app, and slicing software together to print remotely. Multi-device management and remote messaging notifications allow you to start printing from your phone or computer anytime, anywhere.

Timelapse Photography: Timelapse videos are automatically generated after your printing finishes. With an adaptive light-sensing algorithm, you can see it clearly even at night.

Easy to Use: A bundle of user-friendly features, including Auto-leveling, PEI platform, Resume after a power outage, Multiple notifications, and more. It comes half-assembled and can be set up in 3 easy steps.

To purchase the AnkerMake M5 3D Printer, hit the link below to Kickstarter and have your wallets ready.

Kickstarter Page for AnkerMake M5 3D Printer