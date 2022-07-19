Anker has always been at the forefront of mobile charging. The company continually makes advancements in the market to give users the best available technology at a competitive price. Anker again is moving the needle by bringing the latest in Gallium Nitride to its lineups with GaNPrime.

What is Gallium Nitride?

In the past, most chargers use a silicon-based conductor to charge devices. This led to a lack of efficiency as well as heat issues. GaN was announced a few years back and offers a much better solution using crystals as the semiconductor. These new GaN options created a higher threshold for heat, lower resistance, and higher charging speeds.

GaNPrime is the next generation

Anker is now taking that into a new age with GaNPrime and some proprietary additions. Anker is combining these new semiconductors with its PowerIQ 4.0 and ActiveShield 2.0 to produce its best charging solutions yet. With new mini-transformer tech, GaNPrime allows Anker flexibility to make devices up to 53% smaller.

PowerIQ is Anker’s proprietary chip management firmware that allows chargers to appropriate power to devices based on the capabilities of the device like the max power input your phone can take, or if it supports fast charging. PowerIQ 4.0 takes this a step further by allocating power every three minutes to each USB-C port based on need.

Anker says that this will be a great update for charging options that house multiple USB-C ports. Essentially, every three minutes the charger will adjust output to the device connected with the lowest charge. If you had two 67W Macbook Pros hooked up at the same time and one is at 75% and the other at 50%, the adapter would leverage PowerIQ to push a higher wattage to the 50% laptop while still charging both.

Along with improvements to PowerIQ, Anker is updating ActiveShield to 2.0 as well. This feature monitors your devices while charging to ensure temperature and heat are always under control at safe levels. Anker has increased the detection rate by 75% on GaNPrime devices and can monitor your connection up to 3 million times per day if needed.

GaNPrime is green

Anker states that GaNPrime is over 2% more efficient on AC to DC when compared to previous GaN charging. This leads to a unique metric of a 150W GaNPrime solution that could save enough power over a year to power all of Hawaii for a month according to Anker. Production of Anker’s GaNPrime semiconductors also cuts carbon emissions by 30% when compared to traditional silicon.

Future charging with GaNPrime looks promising

Anker will be ushering in this new technology over the next few months of 2022. We have high hopes that the outstanding track record of Anker’s previous GaN products will continue with GaN Prime. GaNPrime is a promising next evolution of charging devices and it’s no surprise Anker is leading the charge.