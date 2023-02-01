Much like the Apple-centric options from last year, Anker is back and taking on the OEM chargers from Samsung. As an alternative to the name brand, the charger company is releasing the new Anker 313 and 312 power adapters.

Anker 313 Charger Ace 45W

This single-port GaN charger is tuned for Samsung devices but should work with any using USB-C. With Samsung underpinnings, this charger supports the Super Fast Charging 2.0 for up to 45 watts of power delivery. This should get you back to full charge on the Galaxy Ultra S22 in under an hour.

Anker notes that the Anker 313 is 30% smaller than Samsung’s solutions with folding outlet prongs. Otherwise, it has all the great features we’d expect from an Anker charger. The Ace 45W is certified for safety with MultiProtect offering short-circuit, high-voltage, and temperature protections to make sure your connected devices are always safeguarded.

PowerIQ 3.0 is also onboard with both of these new charges. For those that don’t know, this allows Anker chargers to intelligently provide power based on the current stamina of the device connected. The lower the charge of the device, the higher output the Anker charger will use to compensate to recharge at the highest rates.

Anker 312 Charger Ace 25W

Now that we’ve covered the 45W variant, let’s move to the little brother. The Anker 312 shares all the same internal DNA and specs with a smaller output. The single USB-C port on the 312 maxes out at 25W of power.

This still gives an extremely powerful charging solution in a small package. Anker was still able to pack the 25W of power into an adapter that’s 23% smaller than Samsung’s. Again, GaN, MuliProtect, and PowerIQ 3.0 are also included.

Available today February 1st, 2023

The devices are also cost-efficient. The Ace 45W will set you back $30 while the smaller Ace 25W is just $15. That’s a small price to pay to upgrade your charging options for the current Galaxy series or even to prepare for the new Galaxy S23 launch.

Purchase the Ace 45W from Anker

Purchase the Ace 45W from Amazon

Purchase the Ace 25W from Anker

Purchase the Ace 25W from Amazon