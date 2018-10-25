Anker intros the world’s smallest wall charger and a new Nebula Capsule projector

Anker today unveiled a series of new products including a very small wall charger.

<a href="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=540030545&cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

After a whole year of development, the PowerPort Atom PD 1 makes its debut as the first product in the Atom series which will offer slim, lightweight PD wall chargers for MacBooks, phones and other PD devices.

Aptly named, the device is slightly bigger than a 5W stock smartphone charger, so you’ll be able to fit it almost anywhere. It features one single USB-C port that can deliver up to 27W of power through the Power Delivery standard.

Anker managed to make the Atom slimmer and more efficient than other competing products by using GaN (Gallium Nitride) components. It’s actually the first device of its kind to do so.

The PowerPort Atom PD 1 will go on sale towards the end of November for $29.99 on Amazon.

Next, Anker has also unveiled the Nebula Capsule II, a small entertainment device that brings new capabilities such as Android TV support and Google Assistant integration.

The gadget features a black cylindrical body and is only 5.9-inch tall, so it’s quite portable. It’s also able to project a 720p image at 200 ANSI lumens.

The new projector is powered by Android TV 9.0, so it brings support for a myriad of applications including YouTube, Hulu Plus and much more. And with Google Assistant on board, finding searching for media is a walk in the park with the Capsule II.

But wait there’s more, the Nebula also doubles a Bluetooth speaker that can offer up to 30 hours of playtime on a single charge.

The product will become available for early adopters on Kickstarter on October 26. Early Bird backers can order their device for $349.

Last, but not least, Anker announced the availability details of its Soundcore Model Zero+ speaker today. According to Anker, this is a product that has been envisioned by artists and sculpted by designers. Made from premium materials like brushed aluminum and woven fabric it’s quite stylish-looking, albeit a bit oddly shaped.

The portable speaker is the first from Soundcore to come with integrated Dolby Audio, so it can deliver a crisp and extremely detailed sound experience. It also has Google Assistant support and can offer 5 hours of battery life.

What’s more, the Model Zero+ also advantage of another first. It includes “Designed by Scan-Speak” drivers which are known for offering unmatched sound quality and music reproduction.

The speaker will go on sale in late November for $249.99.