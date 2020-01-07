Anker’s CES 2020 lineup is full of great entries and updates

Anker is making news at this year’s CES with some additions to all of the company’s product lines: Anker, eufy, Soundcore, and Nebula. For those that may not know, Anker is the tech accessories brand, eufy covers home products, Soundcore is the premium sound division, and Nebula makes home theater projectors.
iPhone LED Flash
- First MFi flash accessory for creative photography
with iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro
- Takes advantage of Lightning connector for tight synchronization with
iPhone rear camera
- Works with native Camera app and 3rd party apps
- Helps illuminate objects at 2x the range and 4x brightness with
iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro
- Enables off-axis and direct fill flash lighting effects both with and
without (included) detachable diffuser
- Can also operate in standalone flashlight mode
- 1/4” ISO mount for easy connection with other camera accessories
- 10,000 shots per charge, recharge with any Apple, Anker, or MFi USB
to Lightning cable
Anker’s first iPhone flash will cost $50 and is on sale now:
PowerHouse 100
- Plane-Friendly Portable Charger for Laptops
- Universal Compatibility for Phones, Tablets, and More
One Full Charge for 15’’ 2019 MacBook Pro
- Recharge via USB-C Power Delivery Car or Wall Chargers, or
PowerPort Solar Chargers
- MultiProtect Safety System
- Optimized Performance with Anker’s Battery Management System
- Built-In Flashlight for Camping / Emergencies
- 100Wh / ~27,000 mAh Capacity
This awesome power bank will be available in April 2020 for $160.
Anker PowerConf
- Anker’s first entry into the portable conference speaker market
- Uses 6 microphones to pick up voice in 360° within 8m range
- Digital signal processing reduces ambient noise
- Smart voice enhancement technology: Voice pick up is optimized
based on the person speaking; A section of the light ring illuminates
to indicate whose voice is being enhanced
- 24-hour playtime
- USB charging port with PowerIQ to keep phone charged while on
the call.
This conference Bluetooth speaker goes on sale on January 20th for $130.
HomeVac S11 Handstick Vacuum Cleaners
- Lightweight & versatile
- Max 120AW (20K Pa) suction with BLDC brushless motor
- Two-tier cyclone system traps 99% of particles as small as 0.3 microns
- Up to 40-minute run time with a single battery
- Removable and Replaceable Battery
- LED Headlights Brush
- Wide selection of accessories included for various cleaning functions
- 2 models available:
- S11 Go (single battery)
- S11 Infinity (dual battery + soft brush roller)
Both versions are on sale February 2020 with the S11 Go at $250 while the Infinity will set you back $320.
RoboVac G30 Edge
- Smart Dynamic Navigation + Optical Flow Sensor
- Real-Time Mapping & Smart Cleaning Report
- Max 2000 Pa Suction Power
- Recharge & Resume
- Wi-Fi Connected
- App & Voice Controls (Alexa & Google Assistant)
- Dual-Hall Sensors & Boundary Strips
- E11 High-Performance Filter
- BoostIQTM Technology
- 100-Minute Runtime
- Boundary Strips2K Resolution with WDR
One Charge for 180 Days of Battery Life
Free and Secure Local Storage
Smart Human Detection
Works with Google Assistant/Alexa
The RoboVac G30 Edge takes the award for the highest option on this list with a price tag of $400 and will be available for purchase in March 2020.
eufyCam 2
- 365-Day Battery Life
- 1080p Full HD
- Onboard local storage in HomeBase
- No Monthly Fee
- Smart Image Enhancement
- Night Vision
- Works with Google Assistant/Alexa/Apple HomeKit
This great package with local storage and no subscription fees is available now for $350.
eufy Video Doorbell with battery power
- 2K Resolution with WDR
- One Charge for 180 Days of Battery Life
- Free and Secure Local Storage
- Smart Human Detection
- Works with Google Assistant/Alexa
eufy’s battery-powered update to its awesome video doorbell will cost $200 at launch in Q1 of 2020.
Flare 2
- 360° Sound
- Dual 10W 1.75-inch Drivers & Dual Passive Radiators
- Dual Beat-Driven Light Rings
- 12-Hour Playtime (5,200mAh Battery)
- IP67 Protection
- Compatible with the Soundcore App
- Wirelessly Link Up to 10 for Big Light and Sound
These power-packed little speakers are set for release on January 2020 for $80.
Nebula Cosmos Max
- 4K resolution with a brightness of 1500 ANSI lumens
- Download your favorite apps with Android 9.0
- Dolby Digital Plus Surround Dimension designed to
deliver theater-quality audio right out of the box
- Vertical and horizontal keystoning ensures the image is
always in focus
The Cosmos Max is set to be the pinnacle of the Nebula line with an MSRP of $1700, but you can save $700 by reserving this projector over at Kickstarter for just $1000.
Nebula Apollo
- 480p resolution featuring 200 ANSI lumens of brightness
and expansive 100” image
- Apollo delivers 4 hours of video playtime on a single
charge, enough for a midnight Netflix binge
- Android 7.1: Download and stream YouTube, Netflix, Hulu,
and more straight to Apollo without the need to connect
additional devices
- Dolby Digital Plus Surround Dimension deliver designed to
deliver theater-quality audio right out of the box
The Nebula Apollo is the opposite end of the spectrum from the Cosmos Max. This tiny projector is the lastest mid-range option from Anker. The Nebula Apollo is available now for $400.