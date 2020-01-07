Anker’s CES 2020 lineup is full of great entries and updates

Anker is making news at this year’s CES with some additions to all of the company’s product lines: Anker, eufy, Soundcore, and Nebula. For those that may not know, Anker is the tech accessories brand, eufy covers home products, Soundcore is the premium sound division, and Nebula makes home theater projectors.

iPhone LED Flash

First MFi flash accessory for creative photography

with iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone rear camera

Helps illuminate objects at 2x the range and 4x brightness with

iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro

without (included) detachable diffuser

1/4” ISO mount for easy connection with other camera accessories

10,000 shots per charge, recharge with any Apple, Anker, or MFi USB

to Lightning cable

Anker’s first iPhone flash will cost $50 and is on sale now:

PowerHouse 100

Plane-Friendly Portable Charger for Laptops

Universal Compatibility for Phones, Tablets, and More

One Full Charge for 15’’ 2019 MacBook Pro

One Full Charge for 15’’ 2019 MacBook Pro Recharge via USB-C Power Delivery Car or Wall Chargers, or

Optimized Performance with Anker’s Battery Management System

Built-In Flashlight for Camping / Emergencies

100Wh / ~27,000 mAh Capacity

This awesome power bank will be available in April 2020 for $160.

Anker PowerConf

Anker’s first entry into the portable conference speaker market

Uses 6 microphones to pick up voice in 360° within 8m range

Digital signal processing reduces ambient noise

Smart voice enhancement technology: Voice pick up is optimized

based on the person speaking; A section of the light ring illuminates

USB charging port with PowerIQ to keep phone charged while on

the call.

This conference Bluetooth speaker goes on sale on January 20th for $130.

HomeVac S11 Handstick Vacuum Cleaners

Lightweight & versatile

Max 120AW (20K Pa) suction with BLDC brushless motor

Two-tier cyclone system traps 99% of particles as small as 0.3 microns

Up to 40-minute run time with a single battery

Removable and Replaceable Battery

LED Headlights Brush

Wide selection of accessories included for various cleaning functions

2 models available: S11 Go (single battery) S11 Infinity (dual battery + soft brush roller)



Both versions are on sale February 2020 with the S11 Go at $250 while the Infinity will set you back $320.

RoboVac G30 Edge

Smart Dynamic Navigation + Optical Flow Sensor

Real-Time Mapping & Smart Cleaning Report

Max 2000 Pa Suction Power

Recharge & Resume

Wi-Fi Connected

App & Voice Controls (Alexa & Google Assistant)

Dual-Hall Sensors & Boundary Strips

E11 High-Performance Filter

BoostIQTM Technology

100-Minute Runtime

Boundary Strips2K Resolution with WDR

One Charge for 180 Days of Battery Life

Free and Secure Local Storage

Smart Human Detection

Works with Google Assistant/Alexa

The RoboVac G30 Edge takes the award for the highest option on this list with a price tag of $400 and will be available for purchase in March 2020.

eufyCam 2

365-Day Battery Life

1080p Full HD

Onboard local storage in HomeBase

No Monthly Fee

Smart Image Enhancement

Night Vision

Works with Google Assistant/Alexa/Apple HomeKit

This great package with local storage and no subscription fees is available now for $350.

eufy Video Doorbell with battery power

eufy’s battery-powered update to its awesome video doorbell will cost $200 at launch in Q1 of 2020.

Flare 2

360° Sound

Dual 10W 1.75-inch Drivers & Dual Passive Radiators

Dual Beat-Driven Light Rings

12-Hour Playtime (5,200mAh Battery)

IP67 Protection

Compatible with the Soundcore App

Wirelessly Link Up to 10 for Big Light and Sound

These power-packed little speakers are set for release on January 2020 for $80.

Nebula Cosmos Max

4K resolution with a brightness of 1500 ANSI lumens

Download your favorite apps with Android 9.0

Dolby Digital Plus Surround Dimension designed to

deliver theater-quality audio right out of the box

Nebula Apollo

480p resolution featuring 200 ANSI lumens of brightness

and expansive 100” image

