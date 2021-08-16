Advertisements

Whether it’s working from home, taking remote classes, or doing anything in a virtual setting, the “new normal” can be a challenge for some. Sure, it’s nice to get together over Zoom or Skype to collaborate and catch up, but what happens after you hang up?

Did you take good notes during that call? Are you clear about what was agreed upon or what the assignment is? If only you could recall that conversation and play it back. Thanks to apps like aPowerREC you can.

Available in the AG Deals Store, aPowerREC is the sort of tool that comes in incredibly handy in the post-pandemic world. It’s perfect for recording (parts or all of) your computer screen, plus it also lets you annotate and edit the video.

Further, aPowerREC also lets users record specific windows or programs, capture audio through microphones, and even clean up recordings. It’s also possible to schedule recordings tasks, export your video to Google Drive, Dropbox, and YouTube, and more.

aPowerREC Features

Screen. Record screen activities on your display

Record screen activities on your display Webcam. Record webcam only or record webcam with screen

Record webcam only or record webcam with screen Audio. Record system sound & microphone

Record system sound & microphone Annotation. Add texts, lines, arrows, & other real-time editing works

Add texts, lines, arrows, & other real-time editing works Edit. Trim video length, add a watermark, & other advanced editing

Trim video length, add a watermark, & other advanced editing Task. Create scheduled recording tasks to record PC screen/webcam at a specific time automatically

Create scheduled recording tasks to record PC screen/webcam at a specific time automatically Zoom recording. Zoom in on a certain part of area during screen recording

Zoom in on a certain part of area during screen recording Locked windows. Record a specific window or program exclusively, and the recording process won’t be interrupted even when you’re using other programs

Record a specific window or program exclusively, and the recording process won’t be interrupted even when you’re using other programs Spotlight recording. Emphasize certain part of the recorded screen, highlighting the screen recording details

Emphasize certain part of the recorded screen, highlighting the screen recording details Sharing. Integration with Google Drive, RecCloud, FTP, Dropbox, and YouTube

Get Started

A one-year license to aPowerREC normally retails for about $59 but AndroidGuys readers can save 49 percent and grab it for just $29.99. Even better, a lifetime license can be yours for just $49.99, a 60 percent savings.