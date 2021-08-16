Whether it’s working from home, taking remote classes, or doing anything in a virtual setting, the “new normal” can be a challenge for some. Sure, it’s nice to get together over Zoom or Skype to collaborate and catch up, but what happens after you hang up?
Did you take good notes during that call? Are you clear about what was agreed upon or what the assignment is? If only you could recall that conversation and play it back. Thanks to apps like aPowerREC you can.
Available in the AG Deals Store, aPowerREC is the sort of tool that comes in incredibly handy in the post-pandemic world. It’s perfect for recording (parts or all of) your computer screen, plus it also lets you annotate and edit the video.
Further, aPowerREC also lets users record specific windows or programs, capture audio through microphones, and even clean up recordings. It’s also possible to schedule recordings tasks, export your video to Google Drive, Dropbox, and YouTube, and more.
aPowerREC Features
- Screen. Record screen activities on your display
- Webcam. Record webcam only or record webcam with screen
- Audio. Record system sound & microphone
- Annotation. Add texts, lines, arrows, & other real-time editing works
- Edit. Trim video length, add a watermark, & other advanced editing
- Task. Create scheduled recording tasks to record PC screen/webcam at a specific time automatically
- Zoom recording. Zoom in on a certain part of area during screen recording
- Locked windows. Record a specific window or program exclusively, and the recording process won’t be interrupted even when you’re using other programs
- Spotlight recording. Emphasize certain part of the recorded screen, highlighting the screen recording details
- Sharing. Integration with Google Drive, RecCloud, FTP, Dropbox, and YouTube
Get Started
A one-year license to aPowerREC normally retails for about $59 but AndroidGuys readers can save 49 percent and grab it for just $29.99. Even better, a lifetime license can be yours for just $49.99, a 60 percent savings.