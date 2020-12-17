Apple TV Plus is headed to Chromecast with Google TV in early 2021

Google announced on its blog yesterday that Apple TV is coming to Chromecast with Google TV early next year. The announcement comes after Apple Music support was recently added to Google smart speakers and displays last week.

With the addition of the Apple TV+ app, Chromecast with Google TV users will have access to award-winning original programming. This includes titles such as The Morning Show, See, Mythic Quest, Ted Lasso, For All Mankind, and many more. As someone who has already watched a handful of these, this is fantastic news. Remember, you’ll also need a subscription to Apple TV+ and that will run you $4.99/month.

Additionally, you’ll also be able to access movies and TV shows bought from the Apple store. That means, soon you won’t need multiple dongles and boxes to watch all the great streaming content out there, because Chromecast with Google TV will have you covered with support for every major streaming service.

The post doesn’t mention if the app will also come to other Google TV devices out there, such as the popular Nvidia Shield Android TV. However, given that it is an app running on the Google TV platform, I’d be surprised if it isn’t available on all the supported devices.

It seems as Apple transitions itself from a hardware company to one focused on services, it’s now opening up its walled garden. Perhaps, the tech giant finally realized that if you want to make the most amount of money, you can’t ignore some of the largest platforms. That’s part of what made Netflix so popular in the early days, its app was available on pretty much every platform imaginable.

Unfortunately, there is still one missing piece of the puzzle, Android mobile app support. The blog post makes no mention of support for Android smartphones. That’s more than a little odd, as Apple Music has been on the Play Store for years now. Hopefully, sometime in the near future, we’ll see Apple TV+ make its way to all Android devices.