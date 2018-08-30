The Arlo Audio Doorbell and Arlo Chime have joined the Arlo family of products

Netgear has just welcomed the Arlo Doorbell and Arlo Chime into its line up of home security products. These two new security products work in tandem to guard the most important gateway into your home.

Arlo Audio Doorbell

Unlike many other smart doorbells on the market, there is no camera. Instead, the Arlo Audio Doorbell calls your phone via the Arlo app and allows you to communicate through a microphone and speaker in the doorbell.

You have the choice of speaking to the person in real time or playing a prerecorded message if you’re unavailable. If you want to see who is actually at your door that will require using one of Arlo’s wireless cameras which can be bought separately.

Similar to Arlo’s wireless cameras the Arlo Audio Doorbell is also completely wireless and weather resistant. It is powered by a pair of AA batteries and can last for up to a full year.

If used along with the wireless cameras you can also take advantage of Arlo Smart to intelligently detect people or call e911. With Arlo Smart, the Arlo app provides you with a way to call emergency services to the location of the camera instead of your phone by using e911.

Arlo Chime

The Arlo Audio Doorbell fully replaces your old doorbell and can connect to your old chime. However, if you don’t have an existing doorbell or simply want a more flexible chime that’s where Arlo Chime comes into play.

The Arlo chime plugs into any standard power outlet and plays back your choice of melodies when the Arlo Audio Doorbell is rung. You can use one or several Arlo Chimes to plug in throughout your house. Included among the different chimes is an 80+ decibel siren, as well as a do not disturb mode for those times when you require silence.