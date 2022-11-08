Arlo Technologies has taken a big leap in the design and engineering of a first-of-its-kind home security system. Known as Arlo Home Security System, the award-winning product touts some incredible features.

The company announced the security system in early November and it features a multi-sensor allowing for up to eight different sensing tasks. According to Arlo, this new product “pairs with the company’s new 24/7 Professional Monitoring service. Further, grants access to highly trained Security Experts who are adept at monitoring and responding to emergency situations.”

As one might expect there’s an app – Arlo Secure App – for managing the home security device. The app makes it easy for users to access new critical tools such as Arlo’s 24/7 Emergency Response and other routine tasks.

Arlo Home Security System provides whole home protection and offers users peace of mind.

This product can be placed anywhere in the home. It’s usually best to place it in places such as walls, windows, and doors. Other places where it can be placed are under sinks, and water heaters.

Arlo Home Security System advantage

The easy-to-install wireless multi-sensor is able to detect movement, from windows and doors. It can detect water leaks, freezing temperatures, lighting changes, smoke, and noise.

See Also: Arlo announced a new first-of-its-kind DIY security solution

The advantage of the multi-sensor is that it reduces installation complexity, and users can now use a single security system to accomplish tasks that used to require multiple products installation.

Break-ins, fire outbreaks, and water leaks are very common nowadays, making Arlo to manufacture a product that levels up the smart home security experience. People don’t have to invest in multiple types of single-purpose sensors anymore.

Families can now be happy to protect everything they love in their homes with this one-of-a-kind home security system. They can enjoy the one-tap access to the Emergency Response service that directs responders to problematic locations.

The Arlo Home Security System price is reasonable at $199. Arlo is already allowing buyers to pre-order through national retailers such as Best Buy, Amazon, and also on the Arlo website.

Arlo Starter kits bundles

Starter kits include Starter Bundle ($199.99 MSRP) and the Step Up Bundle ($299.99 MSRP). Both bundles include 30 days of 24/7 professional monitoring.