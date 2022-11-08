A recognized award-winning brand, Arlo Technologies, Inc. has announced the all-new Pro 5S 2K Security Camera. This is the most innovative addition to its award-winning Pro series.

Arlo clarifies that the camera is supported by its most comprehensive app experience ever. It is backed by the redesigned Arlo Secure App featuring a highly intuitive interface. This interface streamlines access to critical tools like the Emergency Response.

Pro 5S 2K key features

Dual-Band Wi-Fi support: It connects to the strongest network available between 5 GHz and 2.4 GHz

It connects to the strongest network available between 5 GHz and 2.4 GHz 2K Video with HDR: users can get crystal-clear details in every picture

users can get crystal-clear details in every picture Better Battery Life: Multiple ways of conserving battery life, especially by connecting to SecureLink-enabled devices. The battery offers 30 percent longer battery life than the Pro 4 camera

Multiple ways of conserving battery life, especially by connecting to SecureLink-enabled devices. The battery offers 30 percent longer battery life than the Pro 4 camera Built-in Smart Siren: This triggers the alarm remotely or during an event

This triggers the alarm remotely or during an event Two-Way Audio: Enables users to listen and speak to visitors. Distracting noise like the wind is reduced

Enables users to listen and speak to visitors. Distracting noise like the wind is reduced Color Night Vision: User can still see videos in colors, not the old-style black and white

User can still see videos in colors, not the old-style black and white Wire-Free and Weather-Resistant: No problem when installed indoors or outdoors

How Pro 5S 2K Security Camera works

The major plus of this camera is when connected to Arlo’s exclusive SecureLink technology. It offers huge user benefits people can’t find in the existing security devices.

When in sleep mode, users benefit by achieving a boost in battery life. The Pro 5S 2K Security Camera pairs with other SecureLink devices as well.

Furthermore, the tri-band connectivity offers a longer Wi-Fi range and mitigates RF interference and active jamming attempts. Picture quality is maximized for the user.

See Also: Arlo adds two cameras to Essential line

Arlo Technologies’ Pro 5S 2K Security Camera is the most reliable camera the company has engineered to date. Its power is seen with the integration of three wireless technologies into one without sacrificing simplicity.

With this new device, users will be able to protect everything that matters in their homes. The intuitive Arlo Secure App ensures easy access to comprehensive monitoring tools, thereby providing more efficiency for the overall Pro 5S experience.

Need to get the Pro 5S 2K right now? It is available for pre-order through Arlo and Best Buy for $249.99 MSRP.