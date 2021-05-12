Asus announced two new phones for its Zenfone lineup today, the Zenfone 8 and Zenfone 8 Flip. Both are powered by the beefy Snapdragon 888 chip, run Android 11 with ZenUI 8 out of the box, and feature 5G connectivity–but they share some key differences.

Zenfone 8

Let’s start with the Zenfone 8, although it packs in the latest and greatest Snapdragon chip from Qualcomm, this phone comes in a compact form factor. Well, compact as far as 2021 is concerned, where a 5.9-inch display is considered on the “small” side.

Just because it’s small doesn’t mean the display is lacking, Asus has gone with a 120Hz FHD+ Samsung AMOLED screen here with a 240Hz touch sampling rate. That should be good for some inky blacks with super-smooth scrolling and animations.

To go along with that CPU, Asus gives you a choice between 6GB, 8GB, and 16GB of RAM, in case you really need to go overboard, as well as offering storage options of 128GB or 256GB. While the 4000mAh battery with 30w charging will be keeping the lights on, so to speak.

When it comes to taking photos, the Zenfone 8 has a pair of Sony sensors on the back, including a 64MP main camera with optical stabilization and a 12MP ultra-wide that supports macro shots. On the front, is another 12MP selfie camera feature a portrait mode.

The Zenfone 8 will be available in the U.S. by Q3 starting at $599 and will launch in the UK on May 13, 2021, for £599.00 or at an early bird price of £539.00.

Zenfone 8 Flip

The Zenfone 8 Flip is Asus’s photography powerhouse, and no, this isn’t a flip phone like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip. The “flip” in the Zenfone 8 Flip refers to the ingenious little flipping camera. This allows the triple sensor camera on the back of the phone to flip around and act as the front-facing camera as well.

While we’re on the topic of those cameras, the main wide camera is a 64MP Sony sensor with an f/1.8 aperture. It’s paired with two more Sony sensors, a 12MP ultra-wide shooter and an 8MP 3x optical zoom telephoto lens.

Powering the Zenfone 8 Flip is the Snapdragon 888 and 8GB of RAM with 128GB or 256GB of storage. On the front of the device is a large 6.67-inch FHD+ Samsung AMOLED display featuring a 90Hz refresh rate. And remember, with the flipping camera, the Zenfone 8 Flip is all display with no notches or holes cut out–giving you nothing but a fullscreen picture on the front.

With this larger display, the Zenfone 8 Flip sports a larger battery coming in at a whopping 5000mAh which supports Quick Charge 4.0.

The Zenfone 8 Flip will be available for pre-order starting May 13, 2021, for £699.00.