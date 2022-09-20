Asus finally took the wraps off its ROG Phone 6D and 6D Ultimate. Featuring plenty of power and an amazing cooling system, this phone promises to keep you gaming with sustained power.

Both models will feature the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ chipset. The standard 6D will have 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of storage. The Ultimate ups the ante to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

The display, camera, and battery will not see an upgrade over the original ROG Phone 6. Both the ROG Phone 6D and 6D Ultimate will have a 6.78-inch OLED display equipped with a 165Hz refresh rate, 10-bit color depth, and HDR10+ capabilities. They will be protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. The triple camera setup will consist of a 50MP 1/1.56″ sensor (f/1.9) main lens, a 13MP (f/2.2) ultrawide lens, and a 5MP macro camera. The front-facing selfie camera will have a 12MP sensor. The battery capacity comes in at 6,000 mAh and supports up to 65W fast charging.

To cool the Asus ROG Phone 6D, Asus developed the GameCool 6 cooling system. This advanced cooling system works to dissipate heat from your device by incorporating three different approaches to cooling. The 6D Ultimate allows you to take the cooling even further, allowing the AeroActive Cooler 6 accessory to directly connect to it. The AeroActive Cooler 6 will connect through a dedicated portal, allowing it to interact and directly remove heat from the CPU.

This device will not be coming to the U.S. but will be available in the UK. It will come in Space Gray and cost £799 for the 6D and £1,199 for the 6D Ultimate. The AeroActive Cooler 6 accessory will cost €89.