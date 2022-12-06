This holiday season is definitely getting merrier, seeing AT&T has released more information on deals that new and existing customers can enjoy before the end of the year.

Just imagine getting $1,000 off the latest Samsung and iPhone devices! That’s massive. What this means is that you could simply get an eligible trade-in for both Samsung Galaxy S22+ and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4.

Samsung Galaxy S22+

Samsung Galaxy S22+ retails for $999.99 but qualified customers could get it without paying upfront. There’s a 36-month installment period, and those who qualify are required to pay $27.78 monthly within the deal period.

The device comes in black color. In case you love to choose, the 128 GB capacity is simply $28.78 monthly, while the 256 GB capacity of the same edition goes for $29.17 monthly. The full retail price remains $999.99.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 also has a retail price of $999.99. The 36-month installment period applies as well to this deal. Well-qualified customers put $0 down but there’s a tax on full price due at sale. The device is splendid, arriving with a Bora Purple color.

If you’re looking to get the 128 GB capacity variant, it goes for the price of $27.78 per month. The higher capacity variant of 256 GB sells for $29.45 monthly.

Additional benefits for AT&T’s existing customers

As announced by AT&T, existing customers can get an early upgrade with AT&T Next UP, which allows you to upgrade your device early by turning it in for a new device after paying off 50 percent of its cost.

Customers may also get monthly bill credits toward the new device through engagement in trade-in. Qualified customers may be able to trade in their current devices at this moment. It is important to choose your trade-in when you choose your new device.

There are other deals by AT&T at the moment. These include Google Pixel 7 Pro, Google Pixel Watch, Galaxy Watch5 Series, and more. You can learn more about them here.