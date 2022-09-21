If you’re looking to save some cash through AT&T deals this fall, now is a great time to buy. There are exclusive deals from Walmart, AT&T Prepaid and Cricket Wireless.

As you browse through the deals, take note that you can save big whether you’re going for flagship smartphones or entry-level models. Better still, you have the opportunity to grab select Android phones for free.

Cricket Wireless Deals

Taking a look at what Cricket Wireless offers, you can get any of the deals in-store or online. Cricket also offers customers a $60 Unlimited plan to enjoy HBO Max without intrusive ads even when they go for free Android phones.

Great value, big brand: Samsung Galaxy A03s offers all the technology you need with premium features and a durable design crafted to withstand life’s little mishaps.

offers all the technology you need with premium features and a durable design crafted to withstand life’s little mishaps. Power-packed performance: With the moto g pure , movies, shows, websites, and games come alive on the ultra-wide, stunning 6.5” Max Vision HD+ display.

With the movies, shows, websites, and games come alive on the ultra-wide, stunning 6.5” Max Vision HD+ display. Looking for 5G speeds? Cricket Dream 5G2 is built with the latest technology, giving customers all the perks of 5G without the hefty price tag.

If you’re going for the Cricket Dream 5G deal, remember that the 5G network isn’t available everywhere yet. In that case, you could choose Moto G Pure or Samsung Galaxy A03s.

Check this page to learn more about the deals that await you this fall from Cricket.

AT&T Prepaid Offers

For as low as $19.99, you can get deals on devices such as the Moto G Pure, G Play, Samsung Galaxy A13, Moto G 5G, and others. The highest deal, in this case, is $109.99.

These AT&T prepaid offers are only available when you walk physically into the stores. Take note that there are requirements you need to meet to qualify for these offers. They generally require a new line of service or porting number plus tax. Check out the full details of AT&T in-store prepaid offers here.

Walmart AT&T Prepaid Deals

There are also great deals available at Walmart. These are from AT&T and the offers are designed to satisfy the quest of Walmart customers. Here, the devices start at $19, and it goes up higher to as much as $99 to $199.

A primary requirement for you to get any of these offers is that it must be activated in-store and purchased with a new line of service. Choose your monthly plan plus tax, and you’re good to go. Get full details here.

Take care to read through and get a better understanding of the benefits you can enjoy from these deals. We expect the offers to run until the end of November 2022.