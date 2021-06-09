Since the launch of Google’s cloud gaming platform Stadia, we’ve seen several promos aimed at getting new users to try the service. Now, AT&T is partnering with Google to provide a six-month free trial to the service for its wireless and fiber customers.

There are some restrictions though, as with all promotions. For starters, it is only available to AT&T 5G Wireless customers on an unlimited plan, or to AT&T Fiber subscribers.

The good news is, the promotion is available to new and existing customers. So you won’t have to sign up for a new line just to get your game on. Still, you will have to purchase a 5G phone and add it to your account to get the deal. AT&T Fiber subscribers will need to upgrade to a faster tier or be a new customer to get in on the action as well.

AT&T WIRELESS CUSTOMERS: New and existing customers on eligible unlimited plans2 that add or upgrade to a 5G smartphone. AT&T FIBER CUSTOMERS: New AT&T Fiber customers, as well as existing AT&T Internet customers who upgrade to AT&T Fiber – 300Mbps, 500Mbps and 1 GIG speed plans.

Just be aware that after the six-month free trial, you will be charged the Stadia Pro subscription fee of $9.99 per month unless you cancel. In the meantime, you can enjoy streaming over 170 different games on the Stadia platform, including hits like Cyberpunk 2077, FIFA 2021, Resident Evil Village, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, and many more.

As a Stadia Pro subscriber, you also gain access to a library of free games to claim each month, and you’ll retain access to them as long as you remain a subscriber.

While you can play Stadia with a range of different controllers on your phone or computer, it is best experienced on your TV and with the Stadia controller. Typically, the controller and Chromecast Ultra, used to display it on your TV, will set you back $100. However, for a limited time, AT&T customers who take advantage of this promotion will be able to pick it up for a discounted $19.99.

AT&T’s Fiber and 5G networks are a perfect match for Stadia because with all that bandwidth you’ll be able to stream games in 4K with less lag and stutter. Unfortunately, you’re still going to have to be aware of the data caps. One of the downsides of cloud-based gaming services is that they chew through your bandwidth like crazy.