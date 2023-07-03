AT&T has recently introduced a special discount for veterans, providing them with an opportunity to save on the popular AT&T Prepaid Unlimited Plan. This new offer allows veterans to enjoy a 20% discount on the plan, reducing the monthly cost from $65 to as low as $37 when AutoPay is added. With this discount, veterans can take advantage of unlimited talk, text, and high-speed data, including access to 5G connectivity.

By providing substantial savings and a comprehensive plan, AT&T aims to cater to the communication needs of veterans while acknowledging their service to the nation. The launch of this discount highlights AT&T’s commitment to customer satisfaction and inclusivity.

Who is the News For?

The target demographic for this offer is veterans who are looking for an affordable and feature-rich mobile plan. This discount can particularly benefit veterans who prefer the flexibility of prepaid plans and desire unlimited talk, text, and data connectivity. By offering a significant reduction in monthly costs, AT&T is likely to attract veterans who value budget-friendly options without compromising on the quality and features of their mobile service.

To qualify for the discount, veterans need to register through Veteran’s Advantage, a platform dedicated to providing exclusive offers and benefits to veterans. By verifying their eligibility, veterans will receive a link that grants them access to the discounted price on the AT&T PREPAID website. From there, they can select the AT&T PREPAID Unlimited plan at the reduced rate. It’s important to note that the discount is available online only.

In addition to the unlimited talk, text, and data, AT&T PREPAID’s Unlimited Plan also includes several valuable features. Customers can enjoy 5GB of mobile hotspot data, allowing them to connect their devices and access the internet on the go.

Moreover, the plan offers unlimited texting from the U.S. to over 230 countries, enabling easy communication with friends and family abroad. There is also unlimited talk, text, and data available between the U.S., Mexico, and Canada (with a 25GB limit in Canada), making it convenient for those who frequently travel within North America.

To enhance the user experience, AT&T has implemented ActiveArmor fraud call blocking and spam alerts. This feature helps protect users from unwanted calls and potential scams, ensuring a safer communication environment.

For additional context and information, readers can visit the AT&T Prepaid Plans website at att.com/prepaid/plans. To register for the discount through Veteran’s Advantage, veterans can visit veteransadvantage.com. Furthermore, AT&T Prepaid has also made other updates, such as adding 5GB of mobile hotspot data to its Unlimited Plan, and launching an International Travel Sweepstakes with exciting prizes. To learn more about these updates and participate in the sweepstakes, interested individuals can visit att.com/prepaidinternational.