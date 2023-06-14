AT&T today announces the impending arrival of the Motorola Razr+, the sleek and cutting-edge flip phone that combines nostalgic charm with modern functionality.

The Motorola Razr+ pushes the boundaries of what a flip phone can do. Its standout feature is the largest external display ever seen on a flip phone, allowing you to view more information at a glance and interact with your device in exciting new ways.

With Flex View, you can stand your phone at multiple angles, offering a fresh perspective for capturing photos and videos hands-free. Preview your shots on the external display and marvel at the exceptional image quality.

The Motorola Razr+ also includes an ultrawide lens, enabling you to fit more friends into your selfies and embrace a wider perspective in your photography. When you flip open the phone, you’ll be greeted by an incredibly vivid 6.9″ pOLED screen that delivers a truly immersive visual experience.

One of the standout features of the Motorola Razr+ is its all-day battery life, allowing you to go about your day and night without worrying about recharging.

The device is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, ensuring lightning-fast performance for smooth multitasking and seamless navigation. Additionally, the Motorola Razr+ offers multidimensional audio with Dolby Atmos and Spatial Sound, delivering an immersive sound experience from every direction.

Customers can choose from a range of unlimited plans that include AT&T 5G access, AT&T ActiveArmor Mobile Security, personal hotspot data, and exclusive deals on smartphones.

Availability

To make the Motorola Razr+ even more accessible, AT&T is offering an exclusive deal starting from June 15. Customers can pre-order the device online for just $5 per month without the need for a trade-in. This deal is available to both new and existing customers, setting AT&T apart as the only provider offering this kind of offer.

AT&T Business customers can purchase the device for $509.99 on a two-year service commitment, and Premier customers can save up to $100 on select new smartphones when purchasing on a two-year agreement.

The phone gains retail availability on June 23.

