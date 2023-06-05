As father’s Day approaches, AT&T has prepared deals on Galaxy Buds2, multiple deals, and offers for any Father’s Day roundups.

First call, Samsung Galaxy Buds2 are free when a customer purchases any of Samsung Galaxy S23+ or Galaxy S23 Ultra. Buds2 is a steady $149.99 in value. When a customer buys any of these phones, they get up to $800 off with eligible trade-in.

Galaxy Buds2 is a perfect gift for dad because it delivers high quality sound for him to enjoy whenever he’s doing what dads do. It’s a good companion for jogging, hiking, working in the yard or anywhere else. The high quality sound makes it easy for dad to enjoy the entertainment anywhere he finds himself.

Best deals on phones with trade-ins

AT&T is currently offering other deals that are live and that could fit into the lifestyle of tech lovers. There are deals on iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max –free with eligible trade-in, while the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 allows up to $800 off with trade-in, and this costs only $5.56 per month.

Phone deals with no trade-ins

Customers may get Google Pixel 7a for $2 a month. Pixel 7 Pro goes for $10 per month, while iPhone SE is $5 a month. Samsung Galaxy A14 goes for $2 per month, and iPhone 13 is $10.99 per month. These are the best deals on phones with no trade-ins needed.

Cricket Wireless deals – Select Android devices available for free (June1st to June 8)

Great offers are also available from Cricket Wireless. When subscribers activate a new line of services on Samsung Galaxy A14 5G, moto g 5G (2022), or Cricket Innovate E 5G, they get any of these free on unlimited plans.

Apple Watches: (Ultra 49mm; Series 8 45mm and 41mm; SE 2nd Gen (2022) 40mm and 44mm; Series 7 45mm and 41mm) – Buy 2, get $300 off

The Belkin 15W 3-in-1 Wireless Charger with MagSafe Watch Fast Charge ($149.99) is for the dads who want to upgrade their daily organization. With the MagSafe Watch First Charge, he can charge his phone, Airpods, and Apple Watch at once while keeping his desk spacious and neat.

The Belkin 15W 3-in-1 Wireless Charger with MagSafe Watch Fast Charge ($149.99) is for the dads who want to upgrade their daily organization. With the MagSafe Watch First Charge, he can charge his phone, Airpods, and Apple Watch at once while keeping his desk spacious and neat.

The JBL Charge5 Bluetooth Speaker ($179.95) delivers bold sound and has up to 20 hours of playtime. It's waterproof and is the size is perfect for spontaneous daytrips to the beach or road trips.

