AT&T Prepaid and Cricket now offering $15 rate plans

AT&T on Friday announced that its AT&T Prepaid and Cricket brands will offer new rate plans for customers. Effective immediately, both provide subscribers $15 monthly options which include unlimited talk, text, and 2GB high speed data.

The new plans are available to both current and prospective clients; neither service provider is charging an activation fee for signing up.

It’s worth noting that both carriers are only offering these plans as a temporary measure. T-Mobile‘s Connect plan, by contrast, showed up early but expects to stay here for the long term.

Also in response to the ongoing financial downturn, AT&T Prepaid is automatically adding 10GB of high speed data for 60 days to existing customers with capped plans. Those who sign up for a capped plan after April 26 will receive the extra 10GB for 30 days. The new $15 plan is not eligible.

Rounding things out, those with an Unlimited Plus plan with Mobile Hotspot data, and new anyone who signs up for the Unlimited Plus plan prior to April 26 will temporarily get 10GB of extra Mobile Hotspot per month for 60 days. Similarly, new customers who activate after April 26 will get the extra 10GB of data for 30 days.

Cricket is offering pretty much the same to its customers, adding 10GB data to rate plans and/or 10GB of hotspot to plans. It doesn’t spell out the timing, but says it will be added to existing and new customers.