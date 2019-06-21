AT&T Prepaid, Cricket pick up new Nokia 3.1 phones

AT&T Prepaid and Cricket Wireless recently started offering a new Nokia phone as part of their device portfolios. Indeed, the Nokia 3.1 A and Nokia 3.1 C are essentially the same phone, just sold at different outlets.
READ: Cricket Wireless Buyer’s Guide (June 2019)
Powered by Android 9 Pie, the phone features a 5.45-inch (18:9) display and an 8-megapixel rear camera. Internally, the Nokia 3.1A/C have a 2.0GHz quad-core processor with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage.
Other specifications include USB C, a 2990mAh battery, front-facing 5-megapixel camera, 3.5mm headphone jack, and FM radio. A microSD expansion card slot allows for up to 128GB external media.
READ: AT&T Prepaid Buyer’s Guide (June 2019)
AT&T Prepaid offers the phone in black for just $89.00 but it’s sold strictly through Walmart. Cricket, for its part, lists the handset at $140 where it’s available in white.