AT&T Prepaid offering free Alcatel Tetra with plan

AT&T Prepaid is, for a limited time, offering customers the opportunity to pick up a free phone with service. The deal runs from today through January 10, 2019 and sees the Alcatel Tetra going for free with a new line of service.

To qualify for the phone, the subscriber must sign up for Auto Pay, the automatic monthly bill payment. Note that this offer, and others, is only available at participating AT&T locations.

The Alcatel Tetra runs Android 8.1 Oreo and features a 5-inch display, 16GB internal storage, and a 2,050mAh battery. The rear houses a 5-megapixel camera while the front packs a 2-megapixel shooter.

In addition to the free phone, AT&T Prepaid is also offering up to $50 off select Android smartphones. This deal, too, expires on January 10. Customers who sign up for Auto Pay can save extra money right now; new subscribers can get a $20 discount each month on the $65 and $85 rate plans.

Should you purchase a device from Walmart, Best Buy, Target, or other major national retail outlet, you can get a $75 gift card, too. Simply sign up for a plan that’s $35 or higher and make three monthly bill payments.

Learn more about the Alcatel Tetra at AT&T Prepaid’s website.