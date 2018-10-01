AT&T prepaid promo shaves $50 off select smartphones

AT&T’s prepaid branch is offering a promotion for those looking to buy a budget handset this fall. So starting now until January 10, 2019 the carrier will be shaving off $50 select phone models from its portfolio.

This means you’ll be able to get an iPhone 6s for $149.99 or an iPhone SE for $69.99. AT&T prepaid also has some Android phones on sale. For example, during the period the Samsung Galaxy Prime 3 will sell for $79.99, while the LG Phoenix 3 for $29.99. Other phones included in the promotion include the LG Phoenix Plus, iPhone 6 and iPhone 6s Plus.

As it’s always the case with promotions like this one, there’s some fine print that needs to be taken into consideration.

The deals are available until next year

For starters, the deals are available only in-store at participating AT&T locations, so you won’t be able to order your devices online. Secondly, they require customers to activate a new line of service and payment on a $50 or greater monthly plan.

What’s more, not all smartphones are eligible to get the $50 discount. Some models like the Alcatel Tetra, LG Phoenix 4 will only benefit from a $30 discount.

So if you’re looking for a low-end smartphone for daily use, now is your chance to get one at a bargain. Of course, none of these models is too impressive. These are entry-level devices that are meant for less-demanding users.

For example, the Samsung Galaxy Prime 3 offers the services of a standard 5-inch display with 720p resolution and a 16:9 aspect ratio. It’s powered by a 1.4GHz quad-core Exynos 7570 processor, backed up by 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage. The device also features an 8MP/5MP camera combo and runs Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box.

Even if the Galaxy Prime 3 is a far-cry from flagships like the Galaxy Note 9, the phone won’t have a problem sustaining basic tasks like checking mail or browsing the web.