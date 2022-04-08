AT&T Prepaid on Friday announced that now offers the Samsung Galaxy A13 as part of its prepaid smartphone roster. Available online immediately, it also arrives in retail stores on April 22.

Typically priced about $190, the Galaxy A13 comes with a 6.6-inch display, and a generous 5,000mAh battery. Other standout features include a 50-megapixel main rear camera, 4GB RAM, an octa-core processor, and 32GB storage.

For a limited time, customers can pick up the new phone for half the price, or just $95. To do so, simply purchase it online and activate it with a month AT&T Prepaid plan. In fact, it’s part of a larger promotion which sees other handsets with the 50% discount.

Galaxy A13 Features

Maximum Security: Feel secure andunlock your phone with ease using the side fingerprint sensor that your finger can reach with minimal effort.

Feel secure andunlock your phone with ease using the side fingerprint sensor that your finger can reach with minimal effort. Four Rear Camera System : Feel like a professional photographer when you capture special memories of friends and family through the multi-lens camera system.

: Feel like a professional photographer when you capture special memories of friends and family through the multi-lens camera system. Powerful Battery: Stay connected throughout the day when you stream, work, study, and play with a long-lasting, 5,000mAH battery with 15W fast-charging.

Stay connected throughout the day when you stream, work, study, and play with a long-lasting, 5,000mAH battery with 15W fast-charging. Infinite Display: Watch your favorite movies, videos, and games with a better view on a 6.6-inch full HD+ TFT display.

Watch your favorite movies, videos, and games with a better view on a 6.6-inch full HD+ TFT display. Expandable Storage: Store your most sacred memories without worry with up to 32 GB of internal storage and up to 1TB of expandable memory with microSD card.

Starting April 22, new customers who bring their number to AT&T Prepaid can pick up the new device for just $55 when activating on an Unlimited Plan.

For $50 per month (with AutoPay), subscriber get unlimited talk, text, and high speed data. Other perks include unlimited talk and text to Mexico and Canada, unlimited texting to 230+ countries, and protection against fraud and spam calls.

The Galaxy A13 is also available at another AT&T partner brand, Cricket Wireless. The phone can be had there for as low as $155 right now.

Learn more about the Samsung Galaxy A13 at the phone maker’s website where it’s also available for purchase in an unlocked manner.