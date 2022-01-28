AT&T launched a new and exclusive prepaid plan at Walmart today and is giving you some deals on phones to go with your new plan.

New AT&T Prepaid customers can get the new Unlimited Max 5G plan with unlimited talk, text, and 5G data. You also get 10GB of mobile hotspot, 100GB of cloud storage, HD calling, fraud call blocking, and calls to Mexico and Canada for $45 per month.

With in-store activation, Walmart is also knocking $50-%100 off select smartphones.

If you sign up for the new Unlimited Max 5G plan you can get yourself an iPhone 11 for $299 or an iPhone SE for $149. If you sign up for another AT&T prepaid plan at a Walmart store, you can get a Samsung Galaxy A12 for $69, a Samsung Galaxy A03s for $29, or a Motorola Moto g Pure for $19.

The new AT&T Unlimited Max 5G looks to compete with prepaid offerings from carriers like Visible and Mint Mobile. An unlimited $45 a month plan that includes 5G data, 10GB of hotspot data, cloud storage, and HD streaming is a great deal. You can check it out at Walmart for the complete details.