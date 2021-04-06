AT&T has quietly begun offering the Samsung Galaxy A12, an entry-level smartphone that’s priced just $180 all-in.

Running Android 10, the handset provides users with a 6.5-inch HD display and quad-camera system. The Galaxy A12 has a 2.3GHz octa-core processor with 3GB RAM with storage at 32GB; a microSD card slot allows for up to 1TB external media.

More specifically, the cameras are listed at 16-megapixel for the main shooter, as well as a 5-megapixel wide, 2-megapixel depth, and 2-megapixel macro.

Other key specifications in the Galaxy A12 include a 5,000mAh battery with fast charging, side-mounted fingerprint reader, a 3.5mm headphone jack, NFC, and Bluetooth 5.0.

AT&T currently sells the phone in black; however, Samsung offers it in red, white, and blue options in other parts of the world.