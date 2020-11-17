AT&T starts selling Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro

The Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro has joined the AT&T roster, and can now be purchased online from AT&T nationwide. It also joins the list of FirstNet Ready devices from AT&T, which is a partnership between the carrier and the First Responder Network Authority to create a reliable way for frontline workers to communicate.

This military-grade phone is a capable FirstNet device, featuring an IP68 water resistance rating, a replaceable battery, and built to MIL-STD 810G standards. Don’t let the ruggedness fool you, the Galaxy XCover Pro is also a stylish smartphone, measuring in at 9.9mm thin with a 6.3-inch full HD display.

Under the hood is a Samsung Exynos 9611 Octa-Core processor, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and a 4050mAh battery. When it comes to cameras, the Galaxy XCover Pro is no slouch, with a 13MP front-facing camera and a dual-camera setup on the back, featuring a 25MP main shooter and an 8MP ultra-wide camera.

Some additional features include the ability to use the touchscreen while wearing gloves and a robust Pogo Pin connector for charging. Two things I’m sure most first responders will appreciate when they are out in the field trying to keep us safe.

Besides its durable design for first responders, the XCover Pro can also function as a mobile point of sale device and supports Band 48 for Citizens Band Radio Service.

You can pick up the Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro from AT&T starting at $17 per month or $509.99 starting November 16, 2020.