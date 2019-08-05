AT&T gives Unlimited & More Premium subscribers free access to Spotify Premium

As part of the rate plan AT&T customers can also choose from premium services such as Showtime, HBO, and Pandora

AT&T is giving its AT&T Unlimited & More Premium subscribers a little bit more bang for their buck. Starting on August 6, those who are signed up for the aforementioned rate plan can choose a new entertainment perk at no additional cost: Spotify Premium.

With seven total services to choose from, there are music, movie, and general entertainment options available to customers. Similar to how T-Mobile offers its users free, bundled access to Netflix, AT&T subscribers can now receive Spotify Premium as part of their monthly phone bill.

Existing Spotify Premium subscribers can keep their current account, including playlists upon joining AT&T. Likewise, those on AT&T can sign up for Spotify Premium through the AT&T website.

Other services offered as part of the Unlimited & More Premium rate plan include HBO, Cinemax, Showtime, Starz, Pandora, and VRV.

“We’re excited to begin this new relationship with AT&T to provide millions of their customers with a seamless listening experience and easy access to more than 50 million tracks, billions of playlists and a variety of podcasts wherever they are,” said Marc Hazan, VP of Premium Partnerships, Spotify.

AT&T advises that select customers will also have the opportunity to trial six months of Spotify Premium at no cost. It’s not clear how those people will be selected or what might be needed to qualify for the deal.

Unlimited & More Premium

Just what is the Unlimited & More Premium rate plan? Priced at $80 per month for a single line, it’s unlimited talk, text, and access to at least 22GB of high speed 4G LTE data. Hit that threshold and the data connection may be throttled if the network gets congested.

Also included in the plan is unlimited text to 120+ countries; unlimited talk, text, and data in Mexico and Canada; 15GB personal hotspot, 1080p video streaming capability; and the entertainment perk.